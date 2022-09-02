Pokemon Center Offering 7 Special Poke-Themed Sports Jackets

When you’re a massive fan of a certain franchise, you don’t just want to go and watch a series or play a game. No, you want to represent that franchise! You want to show off your love and loyalty to the franchise in such a way that it’s undeniable that you’re a fan of it and will fight for it. If you’re a Pokemon fan, for example, there are plenty of clothing and merch items that you can get to show off your love for the series. But admittedly, only a few of them makes you feel like you’re wearing the “drip.” But now, the Pokemon Center website is here to help you with that urge.

You see, the Pokemon Center website has all sorts of official Pokemon merch for you to obsess over. Not too long ago we noted that special Pokemon plushies of the three starters from the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet titles were on the site for you to snag. But now, they’ve one-upped themselves in the coolest way possible. Before, they had some “good enough” jackets that you may have splurged on, but these new ones? They scream “the original Pokemon Master.”

These sporty jackets have a simple yet colorful flair to them, and each one is representative of a different Pokemon, complete with their color scheme and an imprint of them on the front and the back. The Pokemon represented in these jackets include Gengar, Moltres, Zapdos, Articuno, Charizard, Pikachu, and Rayquaza. Go to the site yourself and you’ll see just how dope these jackets are. Seriously, we’re going to be getting these for the staff soon. They may not be the cheapest additions to your wardrobe at $119.00, but the attention to detail may be worth the splurge, with Poke Ball buttons and bright colors for every kind of trainer.

Why do merch options like these matter overall? Despite the fact that Pokemon is one of the highest-grossing properties out there, and has been around for nearly 30 years at this point, it still has a stigma of being “for a younger audience.” Even though plenty of adults, including us here at Gameranx, adore the franchise and are more than happy to show off our Poke-Drip when the opportunity presents itself.

Plus, the franchise itself is firing on all cylinders. The anime that is on right now is starting to get into its final section where Ash is fighting off the Master Class, Gen 9 is almost here for the Nintendo Switch, Pokemon GO is still making a LOT of money, and so on and so forth.

This beloved series isn’t going away anytime soon. So why not go and represent it if you love it?

Source: Pokemon Center