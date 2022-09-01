Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveal and Detail Grafaiai

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is now less than two months away from release, and the team at The Pokemon Company is clearly having a lot of fun creating new ways to show off the Pokemon that’ll arrive in Gen 9. You might recall that recent posts on Twitter were about how a new Pokemon was discovered in the forests of the Paldea region and had an affinity for painting trees in certain patterns. This was a reference to certain art trees that are in Spain, which are said to be the inspiration for the Paldea region.

Today, we got multiple videos and tweets showcasing the full reveal of the Pokemon known as Grafaiai. As you can see, it is a very unique-looking Pokemon that many people are likening to Stitch from the Lilo & Stitch franchise. We appreciate the reference, even though Grafaiai has some key differences from everyone’s favorite special alien. For example, we learn in a nature documentary-style video that Grafaiai will eat a variety of berries, and then use the saliva that comes from doing that to make the various markings on the trees. The different colors of the paint come from which berries it eats, which is both gross and impressive. This nocturnal creature has already quickly become a fan favorite.

Oh, but you don’t want to touch the saliva though, trust us. Grafaiai is a Poison/Normal-Type Pokemon, and it uses its saliva to strike at enemies! No matter what though, Grafaiai is definitely a welcome addition to the new Pokemon lineup and has a special feel to it to go along with many of the other Pokemon that have already been revealed in the Paldea region. These include the two legendary Pokemon that you’ll be able to ride across the region, which is a first for the series.

Personally, we loved that they took a more “nature documentary” approach to unveiling this Pokemon, as many people have indeed felt that Pokemon can and does invoke the documentary feel at times. The art style of the video was also top-notch, so hopefully, we’ll get more of that in the future.

Speaking of the future, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will arrive on Nintendo Switch on November 18 and fans simply cannot wait. Garaiai isn’t the only Pokemon we’ve seen revealed lately, and fans are no doubt going to hope that we see more reveals before the launch of the titles.

Plus, there are still key elements to the game that we don’t know about, not the least of which is the story of the title. While we know it will diverge into three options, only one is known right now via the Victory Road path. Hopefully, more answers will come soon.

