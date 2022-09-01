Square Enix Released Their Tokyo Game Show 2022 Lineup

The 2022 Tokyo Game Show is right around the corner, live streaming on YouTube from Thursday, September 15 through Sunday, September 18. You won’t have to wait much longer for another peek at several anticipated games because Square Enix will be presenting their game trailers for 2022 on Friday, September 16 first thing. A recent Tweet from Twitter User Nibellion has shared Square Enix’s lineup and schedule below.

ICYMI: Square Enix has revealed their #TGS2022 lineup + schedule



Keep in mind some of these are part of their Mega Theaterhttps://t.co/oY7YEzAKHg pic.twitter.com/utBWW2kKeH — Nibel (@Nibellion) September 1, 2022

It looks like Square Enix has listed 17 games that they will be showcasing at the event this year. However, as the Tweet above mentions, some of these trailers will only be available in the Mega Theater. This is an event where fans wait to see trailers that won’t be released at the booths. The webpage that lists all of the info for Square Enix at TGS2022 is here and organizes the games with icons. You will be able to see which games will be in the Mega Theater, hands-on, or streaming.

The games listed are

Forspoken

Valkyrie Elysium

Star Ocean the Divine Force

Romancing Saga – Minstrel Song – Remastered

Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion

The DioField Chronicle

NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition

Harvestella

Tactics Ogre: Reborn

Power Wash Simulator

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Final Fantasy XVI

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin

Dragon Quest the Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bonds

Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Some of these games have familiar faces as we’ve been hearing a lot about them. Forspoken, for example, is an intriguing new game that will transport players to a magical new realm. In the third-person game, players will be Frey, a teenage New Yorker who steps through a portal into another world and then gets stuck there. Luckily, she gains some magical abilities and a talking piece of jewelry to help her because it turns out her new world is under attack. The residents cannot fight off an evil corrupting force without being affected, but Frey is immune. Now it’s up to her and her new magical parkour abilities to set the world free and maybe find her way home.

Final Fantasy is also getting a lot of attention at the showcase. The trailers for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth show how the second part of the Final Fantasy VII remake. It features Cloud and Sephiroth, but we don’t have much knowledge on how much of the original storyline is changed for this newest addition. We do know that it will look amazing and feature a lot of action-packed gameplay.

You can watch the live stream at the link below when the event starts or check back afterward to see the whole thing.

This is an exciting lineup, especially for Final Fantasy fans. You will be able to check back here for the live stream, or you can save the link. Either way, see you there!

Source