Online Battle Features For Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Detailed

Since the beginning, the Pokemon franchise has always been about collecting monsters, raising them to be better battlers, and then going against the people in the game, and the friends you have that also played. As time advanced, so did the multiplayer features. They went from the infamous link cables, to special adapters, to eventually harnessing the power of the internet and wi-fi. Fast forward to now with the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and you’ll notice that they’re pushing the online features even more to ensure players get to do what they want with friends.

Earlier today, a new gameplay trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was dropped. But alongside that, The Pokemon Company dropped some more detailed information about the Battle Stadium. What is that? Well, that’s the place you’ll access in order to do your online matches and other activities.

For example, there are all sorts of battles and competitions you can participate in here. If you’re just looking for someone to battle with, you can do Casual Battles. These are matches that have no rankings recorded, and there are no restrictions on what you can bring to the table in terms of Pokemon.

However, if you’re wanting to prove you’re the very best, you can go into Ranked Matches. Where you’ll slowly rise and fall in the rankings depending on how much you win. If you head to the Master Ball Tier through those victories, you’ll be able to battle the best trainers in the world and try to cement yourself as top of the class!

But wait, there’s still more. You’ll also have the chance to do official competitions. These are special tournaments of a sort where special rules will be put in place to see just how high you can go in the ranks. So be careful not to break the rules!

Or, if you’re looking for something a little calmer, there are casual competitions where you can setup your own tournament and rules, or, you can join in with one that another person has made just for fun.

Hold on, not done yet. Another thing you’ll be able to do is that of rental teams. These will allow you to create your own team and then put them on an ID that you can share with others. Other players will be able to make their own teams and then give you their cards, which you’ll use in these battles to see how well you can adapt to a new team of Pokemon!

All in all, it seems very clear that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are going to be full of battles from all sorts of trainers. So be ready to show off your skills on November 18th.

Source; Nintendo Everything