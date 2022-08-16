The Pokemon Company Making Huge Donations to Charity

If we’re being honest, we’d like to think that when given the option, people are going to do good things. When people know they’re doing well financially, they can go and put some good back into the world in one form or another. This is especially true for large businesses that may or may not have billionaires for owners who can clearly go and spend money to make people’s lives better, but choose not to more often than not. When you hear something like what The Pokemon Company is doing, you can’t help but cheer them on.

The beloved gaming company has revealed that over the next five years they’re going to pledge a total of $25 million dollars to various charity organizations that are meant to help the next generation of potential future Pokemon masters by building up communities.

More specifically, The Pokemon Company will be assisting the Black Girls Code, Central Única das Favelas, and Stop AAPI Hate. Here’s a statement they made after the announcement of the donations:

“We are dedicated to leveraging that unique ability and the support we’ve received from our broad community of trainers to be a positive force in the lives of children and create a more equitable, inclusive world in which all can flourish.”

That’s a beautiful thing to hear, and ironically, one of the main goals of the Pokemon world in both the games and the anime is to have a world where both people and Pokemon can live in harmony with one another no matter what path they choose. The company trying to make that idea into reality in our world is a nice thing to hear.

The company can no doubt afford it. In 2021, they had record profits off the back of major game releases like Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Pokemon Legends Arceus, and of course, Pokemon Go, which continues to make millions of dollars each year. November will be a huge boost when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet hit the Nintendo Switch. Given the hype around that title, it could be the biggest opening in Pokemon history. Either way, it’ll make money, and if it makes enough, perhaps another big donation will be made by the company.

One can only hope that what The Pokemon Company is doing will inspire other gaming communities to do the same. We all need a helping hand at times, and them extending theirs is a wonderful thing.

Source: GameIndustry.Biz