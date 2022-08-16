Rollerdrome: Untouchable Trophy Guide

Rollerdrome is a tough game if you’re new to skating games. This means that you’ll need to spend some time learning the ropes if you’re finding yourself constantly dying or finishing levels with poor final scores. One trophy, “Untouchable” requires the player to complete a level without taking damage of any kind: a tall order for those who may be struggling to learn the game’s systems.

While there are plenty of challenging trophies on Rollerdrome‘s trophy list, “Untouchable” is one that, if you put your mind to it, isn’t totally out of reach for newcomers to the game. If you’re looking for tips on surviving a match completely unscathed, take a look at the guide below.

How to Unlock the ‘Untouchable’ Trophy

There are two main ways to unlock the “Untouchable” trophy in Rollerdrome. The first is to use the tips below to properly complete a level without being hit a single time and the second is to turn on invincibility in the “Assist” menu.

How to be Invincible in Rollerdrome

To turn on invincibility in Rollerdrome, either head to the main menu on the start screen or pause the game mid-match and select “Settings.” In settings, select “Assists.” In the assist menu, you’ll be given a handful of different options that can alter the way that Rollerdrome is played. Select the toggle for invincibility and then play a level. With invincibility turned on, you won’t take any damage, even if you’re shot or otherwise hit by enemies so the trophy will pop as soon as you’re done with the level.

How to Beat a Level Without Taking Damage

It’s relatively simple to finish a level without taking any damage in Rollerdrome if you’re using the right tips. Selecting a map is important as each map has a different difficulty, but the easiest map to unlock “Untouchable” on is by far the first one, the Matterhorn Arena.

The enemy selection in Matterhorn Arena is extremely limited, only hosting snipers and melee-focused grunts. This means that you can generally take your time with eliminating threats as long as you’re able to dodge out of a sniper’s line of fire consistently.

Dodging is a key skill if you’re looking to get out of the level untouched. You’ll need to make sure that if you’re skating close to a melee enemy, you’re dodging with the circle button before they have the chance to hit you. Likewise, every time a sniper lines up for a shot, indicated with a red laser line, you’re rolling out of the way.

Performing perfect dodges is good if you’re looking to increase your score and stay in bullet time mode longer, but when trying to unlock the “Untouchable” achievement, it’s best to play it safe and dodge early. You won’t be getting any perfect dodge bonuses, but you’ll also stay safe.

Complete the level by dodging enemy attacks and unloading on them when in range. Take it slow and don’t worry about performing excellent tricks since what matters in this particular run is getting the trophy. Once you’ve taken out every enemy in the arena, the match will end and the trophy will pop.