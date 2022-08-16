Rollerdrome: How to Reload | Combat Guide

Rollerdrome takes a different approach to third-person shooting than most other games in the genre. Instead of relying on the player’s accuracy to line up shots, the game aims your weapon for you as long as you’re within range. From there, you’re free to unload on any unfortunate soul that’s standing in front of you and your roller skates. Likewise, Rollerdrome also has a fresh take on reloading.

If you’re struggling with getting down the mechanics of the game, don’t worry: you’re not alone. Because Rollerdrome takes tried and true systems and turns them on their head, it can take a few sessions to really get them down. Reloading is one such mechanic, so if you’re having a hard time with it, check out the guide below.

How to Refill Ammo in Rollerdrome

While not as simple as hitting the square button each time you’re looking to put more bullets into your weapon, reloading in Rollerdrome is pretty easy to wrap your head around. To do it, all you’ll need to do is perform a trick of any kind. This means that you can get more bullets added to your weapon just about anywhere by jumping and doing a turn or flip of some kind.

More bullets/ammo is awarded for more complicated tricks, but if you’re looking for a solid reload, you can never go wrong with grinding on a rail. Grinding is done by finding a rail and hitting the triangle button as soon as you get close to it. As you grind, you’ll be awarded ammo for every few feet you slide on the rail. Simple grinds aren’t going to be netting you a lot of points, but if you’re looking for a lot of ammo in a short amount of time, it’s tough to beat.

Other consistent tricks for getting a good chunk of ammo are combinations of grabs and flips (holding square and R1.) You should be doing plenty of tricks anyway while you skate around the combat arenas, so ammo shouldn’t be too much of a concern after learning the ropes of the game.