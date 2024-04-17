Atari Classic Yars’ Revenge Reimagined in Upcoming Title

During today’s Nintendo Indie World Showcase, a reimagining of the 1982 Atari 2600 shooter Yars’ Revenge was announced in a new trailer. Set to release later in 2024, Yars Rising is a Metroidvania side-scroller set in the same universe.

Check out the trailer below:

The game is being developed by WayForward, best known for the Shantae series and River City Girls. The company also develops the long-running Mighty series, including titles like Mighty Switch Force and Mighty Milky Way.

“Wayforward’s proven story-telling and world-building powers made them a perfect choice for reimagining one of Atari’s most enduring game franchises. I am confident that fans are going to enjoy this new, dynamic chapter in the Yars storyline, Yars Rising,” Atari chairman and CEO Wade Rosen said in a statement.

In the original game, players controlled an insect-like creature called a Yar as they shot their way through a barrier to defeat a boss. The game was created by Howard Scott Warshaw and was the best-selling original game for the Atari 2600. A Game Boy Color version was released in 1999.

“In WayForward’s experienced hands, the Yars franchise becomes an expansive mystery solved through 2D platforming action. Take control of the young hacker Emi Kimura, who is hired by a mysterious patron to infiltrate the shadowy QoTech corporation. Run, jump, sneak, and hack your way through challenges as you slowly unravel a complex secret shrouded in intrigue,” the description for Yars Rising reads.

Yars Rising is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC sometime in late 2024.