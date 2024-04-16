Nintendo Indie World Showcase Scheduled for Tomorrow

Although Nintendo won’t be appearing at this year’s Gamescom to show off the successor to the Switch, the company isn’t leaving fans completely high and dry. Tomorrow, April 17, the Nintendo Indie World Showcase will feature about 20 minutes of updates relating to indie releases coming to the Nintendo Switch. Fans can tune in at 7 AM PST / 10 AM EST.

New #IndieWorld Showcase incoming! 💡



Tune in tomorrow, 4/17 at 7am PT for roughly 20 minutes of announcements and updates on indie games headed to #NintendoSwitch in 2024.



Watch live here: https://t.co/jGiccyBhME pic.twitter.com/V31Dfuxs0N — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 16, 2024

Many are speculating that the long-awaited sequel Hollow Knight: Silksong will finally get a release date during the event. Just yesterday, the title was rated in Australia, spurring rumors that a release date was imminent.

Yesterday, Nintendo of Europe confirmed that the company would not be attending Gamescom 2024. “Gamescom is a central event in Nintendo’s event calendar. This year, however, after careful consideration, we decided against taking part in Cologne. Instead, players can try out the games for Nintendo Switch as part of other Germany-wide events,” said a spokesperson.

In February, it was reported that the next Nintendo console was slated to hit shelves in early 2025. The reason for the delay is unclear, though many insiders speculate the company hopes to develop more first-party software for the new console. Others believe that potential hardware supply issues could hinder the Switch 2’s release if released this year.

Currently, the Nintendo Store is running a sale on some major titles during the Warner Bros. Games April Sale and the NIS America Spring 2024 Sale. Get these titles for a bargain through April 21:

Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition $41.99

Mortal Kombat 11 $9.99

Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition $54.99

Lego DC Super-Villains $8.99

Crymachina $39.59

Disgaea 7 Digital Deluxe Edition $55.99

RPG Maker MV $14.99