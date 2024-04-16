Baldur’s Gate 4 May Still Happen, According to Hasbro

Never say never--not when it comes to a game that earned Hasbro $90 million.

Last month, Larian Studios CEO Swen Vinckke went on record to halt any speculation about the development of Baldur’s Gate 4, instead clarifying that the studio was moving on to something new. While this may be true, Hasbro isn’t as ready to let the Baldur’s Gate train grind to a halt.

In a new interview with PC Gamer, Eugene Evans, senior vice president of Digital Strategy and Licensing for Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast, spoke about the future of the series, implying that a sequel to the 2023 smash hit Baldur’s Gate 3 was still very much possible.

“We’re now talking to lots of partners and being approached by a lot of partners who are embracing the challenge of, what does the future of the Baldur’s Gate franchise look like? So we certainly hope that it’s not another 25 years, as it was from Baldur’s Gate 2 to 3, before we answer that. But we’re going to take our time and find the right partner, the right approach, and the right product that could represent the future of Baldur’s Gate,” Evans said.

The characters from Baldur’s Gate 3 now technically belong to Wizards of the Coast, leading many fans to wonder what will become of their favorite faces from the game.

“I think it’s too early to express specifics and I think that there’s a much bigger question about how we approach Baldur’s Gate in the future. But I would like to think that all of those characters, for the sake of the fans, could potentially appear in future products.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The game won big at last week’s BAFTAs, bringing home five total awards including Best Game and the EE Players Choice Award.