Grand Theft Auto Online Introduces New Muscle Cars And A Lot Of Green

Rockstar has unveiled a new batch of content for Grand Theft Auto Online, with their new muscle car front and center, named the Declasse Vigero ZX.

Described as “A hunk of muscle that would make the buffest gym bros and lamest ego lifters cry”, the Vigero ZX is free to test before purchasing if you visit Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom, as well as the Southern San Andreas Super Autos site.

Players can also bring their Vigero ZX cars to the LS Car Meet, and Hao’s Special Works have a few performance upgrades and tweaks ready to get wild with.

Now available from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom where you can also test drive it, or Southern San Andreas Super Autos: https://t.co/vHwfWGXTn3 pic.twitter.com/v36pNZIhQZ — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 1, 2022

If you own a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series console, you can get Double Rewards for any vehicle you bring over to Hao’s to modify, and then race on the Hao’s Special Works Race Series.

Also available on the LS Car Meet are all new Sprunk green versions of the Pfister Astron, Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec, and Gallivanter Baller S.

On top of the Vigero, Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom has a batch of other new cars ready to purchase. The Canis Mesa is available in Classic Green for the first time. The Dundreary Landstalker XL in classic bright green with flame livery. The Imponte Beater Dukes at half off this week, comes in pearlescent bright green and white stripes livery. And the Bravado Banshee at 40 % off this week, in matte green and black racing stripes livery.

Over at the Record A Studios’ Luxury Autos showroom, you can get a look and buy at either the Överflöd Imorgon, or the Annis S80RR, which is 40 % off this week. Both now come in Sprunk green, which you can match with the newly available Sprunk green colored oversized shades, which you can get for free.

This week is a good one to pick up any gunrunning missions. Source Research Data missions offer 1.5X Research Speeds and 2X GTA $. Completing one Bunker Sell Mission can net you GTA $ 250K, and another GTA $ 250K for completing 3 Bunker Sell Missions in total. Give 72 hours upon completion to get these rewards

The Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series offers 3X GTA$ and RP until the series challenges end on September 28, 2022.

Sumo, Turf Wars, Land Grab, and Hunting Pack Modes return this week, with 2X GTA$ and RP if you can stay over the speed limit or bring the truck or bus rigged with explosives to a halt in Hunting Pack.

The Pursuit Series has a green Declasse Mamba on offer if you can stay in the top 2 for 2 weeks in a row.

The Diamond Casino & Resort’s Lucky Wheel grand prize for the week is a Sprunk green Ocelot Locust. Whether you win it or not, you can always pass by the Lucky Wheel to get a test drive at the wheel.

Going beyond all the green, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series owners can get themselves a purple Grotti Turismo Classic over at Hao’s Motor Works, in the LS Car Meet. Console players can also look forward to Hao’s Time Trial from North Chumash to the Palomino Highlands.

Finally, GTA + owners can look forward to these perks:

The brand new Vigero ZX with the Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrade

Two exclusive Vigero ZX liveries

The Vespucci Beach MC Clubhouse

50% bonus GTA$ and RP on Biker Sell Missions, Clubhouse Contracts, and Extra Income Jobs

Freebies for clothing, accessories, and more



