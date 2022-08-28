Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Plushies Are Now Available

Tell us, are you excited for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? If so, why are you so excited for it? Are you just happy to have another mainline game in the Pokemon series to have at your fingertips? Are you eager to see what new Pokemon will show up in the game, and to see if any of these new breeds will become one of your favorites? Or are you intrigued by all the teases that we’ve had for what will be truly new in Gen 9, and thus want to see how it all plays out? All of these are valid answers, but if you do need a bit more of a reason to get excited, you can get Gen 9 merchandise right now.

No, we’re not talking about the games themselves, though there are plenty of leaks out there. We’re talking about items celebrating the new games. In this case, we’re specifically talking about the Pokemon Center website, which is a place where you can get all sorts of unique Poke-items. In regards to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, many were surprised when they went to the site and saw that the three starter Pokemon were available in the plushies section.

That’s right, you can get plushies of Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly on the website. As you can see when you visit it, they look as adorable as you’d expect, and are a decent size of 7-9 inches depending on which one you get. If you know which starter you’re going to choose when you get the game, you’ll be all set here. Of course, if you look through the rest of the site, you’ll see other plushies from all the other generations, including legendary Pokemon, fan favorites, and starters. Just make sure you look at the size of the plushies before you go and purchase anything so that you don’t get a bit surprised by the size, or lack of size, of the item you buy.

Returning to the upcoming games, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has a lot to offer fans that is both new and refreshing, not the least of which is a truly open world where you’ll be able to visit various cities and Poke-spots on your own time and without having to follow a guided path like before. What’s more, the game will have not one, not two, but three different story paths to take, including the classic Victory Road path to try and become the Pokemon League challenge.

We were also shown that the two legendary Pokemon of the Paldea region will be Ride Pokemon, so that’ll come into play as well.

The games will offer two grand adventures when they arrive on November 18.

Source: The Pokemon Center