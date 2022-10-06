Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Just Launched New Trailer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is coming very soon with the newest game in the franchise coming on October 28, 2022. That’s right around the corner, and the Call of Duty team knows exactly how excited fans are for all of the new gameplay innovations coming their way. Today, the Modern Warfare II Launch Gameplay Trailer dropped to give us a closer look at the story and a bit of incentive to digitally preorder the game.

“Terrorism is good for business.” Task Force 141 has their work cut out for them in the new globetrotting campaign. An unnamed enemy is planning something big, so the legendary task force is sent in to get to the bottom of it. Sgt. John Mactavish lands in “the City of Souls” where it’s clear that the locals won’t be much help. Corruption runs rampant and any resistors are often taken care of. This unprecedented global campaign will deal with terrorism, weapons of mass destruction, and apparently a tie-in to drugs as well. The line above is followed up with the explanation that as long as countries are busy fighting terrorists, they won’t have the time or resources to properly fight the war on drugs.

The trailer’s beginning shows the setup, as we get the signs laid out for us: “We don’t know his name. Money. Weapons. Intel. He’s planning something.” Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will have the team searching for intel on a stash of weapons, including who has them, how many they have, and where they intend to use them. Meanwhile, as usual, there’s a disconnect between those in the office and those in the field. Captain John Price’s comeback of “These things take violence and timing. I can do both,” was chill-inducing. Also, what a tagline for this game: violence and timing.

Digitally preorder the game and you will get to play the campaign up to a week early. Check out the trailer below!

