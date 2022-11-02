Ghost Rider Gets Midnight Suns Spotlight

The Midnight Suns title from Firaxis will be a different game than you’d expect because it mixes a superhero title, a turn-based strategy game, and a card battler. You’ll use decks for the team you have to make moves and try to overcome the supernatural threats you face. The game has slowly been getting character trailers for all the playable roster, and today, it’s the Ghost Rider’s turn. But not Nicolas Cage, we mean, not Johnny Blaze. No, we’re talking about one of the modern Ghost Riders in Robbie Reyes. If you don’t know who that is, we’ll help you out.

Robbie Reyes was an ordinary kid from East Los Angeles when certain events with his uncle led him to become the Ghost Rider. Of course, he doesn’t want to be the Rider, but he does his duties when asked. He’s currently an Avenger in the comics and was even featured in the series Agents of Shield. Despite being young, he has a firm sense of justice and will do anything to protect his allies and his young brother.

Something from the comics that’ll transfer over to Midnight Suns is that Robbie doesn’t ride on a motorcycle. Instead, he has a supped-up hotrod that he’ll use to get around and run over foes. When he transforms into the Ghost Rider, so does his ride. It’s part of the reason why Robbie is a big hit with fans.

The trailer for Robbie showcases him in both forms and emphasizes the use of his fire abilities and the chains he’ll throw around to damage enemies. If you put him on your team, you’ll have an unyielding force of nature at your side.

Other characters who will be in the title include Captain America, Captain Marvel, Magik, Wolverine, Blade, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, etc. Then, in the DLC, we’ll get even more characters, including Deadpool.

The Firaxis team recently went into detail about how they could make the title work in the first place. After all, they had to take the turn-based tactics titles they were used to and transform them into one that would fit the aesthetic of a superhero game. They noted how at first, it wasn’t easy to get the two things to mix. Because in their past titles, it didn’t matter if someone didn’t act a certain way so long as they were getting the job done. But in a superhero game, you need to have the superheroes act like superheroes.

Then, they had issues with making the superheroes basically unbeatable. That’s where the card-battling mechanic came in. With this new balance, they could build the game up to something special. We’ll find out on December 2nd how special they made it.

