Marvel’s Midnight Suns Offers A Stacked Season Pass

Superheroes and gaming go together like peanut butter and jelly, and the upcoming game from Marvel is already promising extra goodies. From the publisher 2K and the developer Firaxis comes Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a title based on the original Marvel comics. The tactical RPG is named after the Midnight Sons comics, but it will feature characters from other titles such as Avengers, X-Men, and Runaways. Though the game won’t be released until later this year, the publishing team has announced a new incentive to buy the Legendary Edition of it.

When you purchase the Legendary Edition, it will include a season pass that is too good to pass up. The Season Pass will offer a downloadable pack for each of four new characters as well as new story missions, a new upgrade for the Abbey, and a selection of new skins and outfits.

The new characters are the really exciting part! Players will get to play as Deadpool, the hilarious and irreverent antihero, Morbius, the brilliant biochemist turned living vampire, and Storm, who really needs no introductions. One of the coolest members of the X-Men, Storm controls the weather, such as wind and lightning, and she can fly. The fourth new character will be available in DLC #2: Venom. Though he is one of the main villains in the game, in the DLC, players will be able to play the symbiote as a hero.

Somehow, there is more. The Legendary Premium Pack will have 23 premium skins available at launch, including “Blade’s Blade 1602 skin, Captain America’s Future Soldier skin, Iron Man’s Iron Knight skin, and Spider-Man’s Demon Spider skin.” So if any of those sound appealing to you, it may be worth it.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns was announced during Gamescom 2021 and will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on December 2, 2022. At a later undisclosed date, it will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch as well. In the game, players can be a customizable hero called The Hunter with over 30 different superpowers to choose from. Several other playable characters from the Marvel Universe will be available too, including Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Captain America, Blade, and so many more. There will be combat missions and a base of operations called The Abbey, and the game’s RPG qualities shine through with chances to interact with other heroes. You and a small team of your choice will take on Lillith, the Mother of Demons, who has been awakened by Hydra’s Doctor Faustus.

With plenty of magic and combat as well as character building, the upcoming superhero game sounds interesting. If nothing else, it’s a great way to celebrate many of the Marvel characters you love in one game.

