Overwatch 2 Update 3.39 Adds Halloween Terror Event

Overwatch 2 hasn’t had the smoothest launch, but the game continues to march ever forward. As patches continue to be rolled out, players hope that the game’s issues will eventually be a thing of the past. The game’s decision to scrap loot boxes in exchange for a battle pass system has been largely disliked by the fanbase, and the price of cosmetic items found in the in-game shop continues to irritate players. Now, Update 3.39 is bringing a few balance changes along with the yearly Halloween event.

Check out a trailer for the Halloween Terror event below.

The annual Halloween Terror event brings with it a new Arcade mode titled Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. While the Junkenstein’s Revenge mode in the first Overwatch title was loved by the community, the same can’t be said for Wrath of the Bride. In the past, the seasonal event would bring with it plenty of exclusive cosmetics and lootboxes, Overwatch 2 has removed skins as rewards, instead charging cash if players want to dress up for the spooky holiday.

The event will run until November 9, and taking part will earn players the Nightfall Over Adlersbrunn Name Card, the Jack-o’-Lantern Weapon Charm, and Battle Pass XP.

Read the full patch notes below. For those expecting major hero balance changes, don’t expect to be too thrilled.

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed an issue where players retained a 30% ultimate charge between rounds on Control maps

Fixed an issue with Control Point maps not always correctly transitioning to overtime

Fixed the ‘vs.’ screen not appearing in Competitive

Fixed an issue where players were unable to invite others to Custom Game via clicking an empty spectator slot

Fixed an issue with text chat being unavailable to gamepad users on PC

Using Pause Match in Custom Game will no longer disable other menu buttons

Fixed an issue with Kill Cams not playing correctly during Overtime

Players should no longer be able to get stuck under TS-1 in the Push game mode

Fixed an issue with controllers not being able to scroll on some UI

Maps

Colosseo

Modified the umbrellas and tables in the forward spawn’s café so it’s easier to move around

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the umbrellas in the forward spawn’s café

Gibraltar

Fixed some areas in which players could get stuck

Junkertown

Resolved a performance issue with some canisters placed on the map

Heroes

Ashe

Fixed an issue with the ‘Little Red’ skin and ‘Line Dance’ emote performing a broken animation

Bastion

Bastion has been added back to the line-up

Resolved an issue with Bastion’s Configuration: Artillery where you could fire more than the three allotted charges

Bastion’s weapon should no longer disappear when using Configuration: Artillery

Junker Queen

Jagged Blade should no longer be deflected or returned by friendly abilities

Kiriko

The ‘Tanpopo’ skin can now be purchased and equipped

Kiriko’s Heroic pose is now unlocked

Fixed an issue with Swift Step not clearing negative side effects consistently

Fixed an issue with Kitsune Rush not correctly reducing the cooldown of Baptiste’s Immortality Field

Mei

Fixed a bug where Mei’s visual effects stopped playing during the match

Mercy

Resolved an issue with Mercy’s primary fire animation looping after switching weapons

Reinhardt

Modified the placement of Reinhardt’s Charms

Roadhog

Fixed an issue where Roadhog’s Chain Hook failed to land the target when it should have hit

Fixed an issue with Roadhog’s quick melee animation not playing correctly

Symmetra

Symmetra should no longer be able to use her ultimate and place her teleporter at the same time

Torbjörn

Torbjörn has been added back to Competitive Play

Overload can no longer be used multiple times in succession

Overwatch 2 was released in early access on October 4. It is free to play on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

