Overwatch 2: When Is Bastion Coming Back?

It’s no secret that Overwatch 2 has had a messy launch and nothing more clearly illustrates that fact than Blizzard completely removing Bastion from the game due to a bug with the nature-loving robot’s Ultimate ability. The bug in question allowed him to fire multiple mortar shots in the air for several seconds at a time when he normally would only be able to fire one. Other characters have had some balancing issues as well, like Torbjorn, causing them to be barred from competitive play, however, Bastion is the only character to have been removed entirely from the cast.

Blizzard made it clear when they took him away that Bastion mains shouldn’t fret as he’d be back soon, but, up until recently, there hasn’t been any official word on when fans can expect him back. Luckily, Blizzard has broken their silence and we now know when exactly Bastion will be put back into Overwatch 2.

Bastion’s Return to Overwatch 2

According to Blizzard, Bastion will be put back into Overwatch 2 on Tuesday, October 25. This is exciting for all Bastion mains as he’s been gone for quite some time. In total, by the time he returns Bastion will have been gone for 15 days, just over two weeks, much longer than anyone was expecting.

While we don’t know the exact time that he’ll be readded, Blizzard has confirmed that Bastion will be playable in all match types on October 25. Alongside him, Torbjorn will also be allowed back in Role Queue and all competitive game modes and the map Junkertown, which was previously removed due to it causing performance issues for some players, will also be going live simultaneously.

It’s certainly disappointing that Bastion mains have had to wait so long for him to be put back in the game, but it’s nice to know now exactly when he’s going to be back so that fans can schedule out their play sessions. Hopefully, there won’t be any server issues when he makes his return. That said, Overwatch 2 seems to be in a much more stable state than it was in when it initially launched, so there’s little need to worry.