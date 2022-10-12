Overwatch 2: How To Get the Free Legendary Reaper Skin

It’s no secret that Overwatch 2 had something of a tumultuous launch. Between infinite loading screens, connection errors, ungodly long queues, and dropped matches, fans have been rightly upset that it took Blizzard just shy of a week for the game to be in a truly playable state after launch. Blizzard has recognized the fan frustration and is looking to make things right.

In a recent announcement, the developer said that it would be hosting several Double Match XP weekends to make up for any lost time for battle pass progression with specific dates for the weekends upcoming. Additionally, players are able to claim a free weapon charm shaped like a Health Pack and a Legendary Reaper skin for no charge. If you’re looking to pick up either of the free cosmetics, take a look at the guide below.

How to Claim the Free Cosmetics

Claiming the two free cosmetics being offered by Blizzard is simple. All you’ll need to do is log into Overwatch 2 using the BattleNet account you want both the Health Pack weapon charm and the Legendary Reaper skin on between October 25 and the end of Season One which concludes on December 5. Once you log into your account, both items will automatically be available for you to equip in the “Heroes” menu. The Reaper skin will, obviously, be accessible when selecting Reaper and viewing his optional skins while the weapon charm is available for all characters.

Because the first claim date for the cosmetics is still a few weeks away it’s a good idea to set a reminder or alarm of some kind for October 25 if you’re worried about missing them. That said, the window for claiming them is pretty big so, as long as you play Overwatch 2 within the next two months, you shouldn’t have too much to worry about.

When #Overwatch2 launch is bumpy you make it up to players 😤



Besides making progress on bug fixes & stabilization, we've got goodies to share with all players



🚑 Health Pack Weapon Charm

🏴‍☠️ Cursed Captain Reaper

🎉 2x Match XP weekends



How to get em https://t.co/pU6b13P0ww pic.twitter.com/Pzs1RvnWFu — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 11, 2022

Free items like this were pretty common in the original Overwatch, so expect more at some point down the line for other seasonal celebrations. Hopefully, this will be the last of the service errors on Blizzard’s end, but should there be other issues with Overwatch 2 servers receiving more free cosmetics is a very strong likelihood.