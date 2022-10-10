Overwatch 2: What Does MIT Mean?

If you’ve been playing Overwatch 2 in the last week since it launched and replaced Overwatch, you may have noticed a mysterious new stat appearing on the scoreboard. When the scores pop up post-match, or when you bring up the scoreboard mid-match, you see how each player in the game is performing across a number of categories.

There are six stats listed in the scoreboard and most of them are pretty self explanatory. Eliminations, Assists, Death are all pretty self explanatory and are distinct from the other 3. Dmg stands for damage output and H stands for healing, both of these can be pretty easily figured out after one game as a Support Hero.

These all make insitnctual sense to Overwatch player, save the slightly confusing number labeled MIT. So what exactly is your MIT score? What does the abbreviation stand for and how does it reflect on your performance in a match? We’ve got all those answers and more for you just ahead.

What Does MIT Stand For in Overwatch 2?

In Overwatch 2, MIT stands for Damage Mitigated. This is similar, but not a one-to-one replacement for, the Damage Blocked stat from the first Overwatch. Once you realize MIT is short for mitigation, then it should be easy to remember what the letters stand for.

Instead of just counting damage blocked via a shield, Damage Mitigated also accounts for abilities that give allies boosts and over-shields. This includes Ana’s Nano Boost and Orisa’s Fortify. Any time you are preventing the enemy team from doing damage to your teammates or your own health, you are mitigating damage. This is an important distinction to make, because players can only charge their Ultimate abilities when they can do direct damage to enemy Heroes.

If you end a match with high MIT, this mean’s you’ve kept your teammates at full health and slowed down the charge of your opponents’ Ultimates. Tank and Support class Heroes are the characters most likely to be able to do high MIT. Tanks like Reinhardt, Orisa, D.Va, and Sigma are some of the best to choose if you want Damage Mitigation to be your role on your Overwatch 2 team.