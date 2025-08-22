Silent Hill F Producer Offers Advice For Fans Worried Over Its Combat

When Silent Hill was first unveiled to be getting a revival of sorts, it came with a few game announcements. Among them was the reveal of Silent Hill 2 getting a remake from Bloober Team. Meanwhile, there was also word on a brand-new installment coming from NeoBards Entertainment, Silent Hill F.

That Silent Hill 2 remake, while many fans were skeptical, was released to widespread acclaim. Bloober Team hit the game out of the park and is well worth trying out today, whether you’re a fan of the original release or a newcomer. Now the next game up to bat is Silent Hill F.

Silent Hill F Producer Eases Concerns Over Difficult Combat

When Silent Hill F previews started to pop up, there was a lot of talk about the game being a souslike. Combat was difficult, and there was a focus on not only memorizing movements, but also dodging. Today, we’re hearing from the series producer that this shouldn’t cause an alarm for fans.

Thanks to Gamerant, we’re learning that IGN spoke with Silent Hill producer Motoi Okamoto, who noted that this game is not a soulslike. It’s aimed to be horror-based while also having some action elements. That might help spark some new interest with newer fans who were not attached to the Silent Hill franchise previously.

That said, the series producer did note that fans who are still not keen on the combat aspect of the game should drop the difficulty option. It’s noted that the Story Mode option will replicate the authentic Silent Hill gameplay experience. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see how fans take up with this game when it finally drops.

Silent Hill F did get a new trailer during Gamescom ONL. Likewise, we’re not far off now from the game’s official release into the marketplace. Currently, Silent Hill F is set to release on September 25, 2025. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.