Silent Hill F Gets A New Teaser During Gamescom ONL

Silent Hill fans have been waiting to see more of the next major installment. After coming off the incredibly well-received Silent Hill 2 remake, the next game is a complete original. It’s also coming from a studio outside of Bloober Team. With Silent Hill F, we’re going to see a new take on the franchise.

We knew that during Gamescom ONL, we would get another look at the upcoming Silent Hill game. What we didn’t know was just what exactly the developers at NeoBards Entertainment had planned. Well, fortunately, the new footage is here for you to check out.

Silent Hill F Gamescom ONL Trailer

The new trailer doesn’t offer much in terms of revealing its narrative journey. Of course, we didn’t expect developers or Konami to reveal much. These games are all about slowly unraveling the mystery and terror that comes with it.

What we get is another look at our protagonist, who is stuck in her hometown that has gone wrong. Just what exactly is happening in this world, and how it all ties back to Hinako, will be kept under wraps for now. That said, we already know that you’ll want to play this game a few times as it’s set to have multiple endings.

Silent Hill F is not too far away from being available in the marketplace. Players will get to dive into the next major chapter for the franchise on September 25, 2025. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 platforms.

At the very least, we don’t have too long of a wait before we’ll get to experience this game for ourselves. Now here’s hoping that the developers deliver and the game has the same warm reception that Bloober Team managed to secure with Silent Hill 2. Of course, if you’re more fond of the remake, it’s worth noting that Bloober Team is already confirmed to be remaking the original Silent Hill game next.