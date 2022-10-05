Overwatch 2: How to Merge Accounts

In order to play Overwatch 2 on a console (Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch) you need a Battle.net account. If you’ve never played a Blizzard game before Overwatch 2, you will be prompted to create one and you do not have to worry about account merging. However, if you have played the original Overwatch on the console you are planning on playing Overwatch 2 on you will need to know how to merge accounts.

You need to merge accounts in order to transfer skins you earned in the first Overwatch on Xbox, PlayStation, or Switch into the new game. During the merge process you are either going to combine your existing Battle.net account with your Overwatch account or create a new Battle.net account. All your the skins you earned (and earn going forward) will now live on Blizzard’s unified Battle.net. This is the objective of account merging.

How to Merge Overwatch and Battle.net Accounts

The options to merge accounts should pop up the first time you launch Overwatch 2. In order to merge accounts you are going to want to follow these steps.

Launch Overwatch on your console Scan the on-screen QR code with your phone Follow the link to Battle.net Enter the code displayed on your console Log in to or create a Battle.net account Log in to Overwatch on your console again to confirm the merging

Once you’ve done all that, your Overwatch skins now live safely on Battle.net and can be used in Overwatch 2. From now on, your progression will be able to be carried from one version of the game to another.