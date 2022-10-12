Bandai Namco Releases New Interview With Jessie Buckley Discussing Upcoming Horror Title, The Devil in Me

The Dark Pictures Anthology series have been steamrolling ahead with its multiple game releases and with the season finale creeping up on us, Th Devil in Me, Bandai Namco has taken time out to discuss the finale. Sitting down with the main lead of the game, Jessie Buckely, fans learn a little more about the game as well as learn about the famed actress’s first video game appearance.

As you will see from the video down below, Buckely has never been in a video game, nor even play one. So this role has been a major career achievement as she has always been interested in the creation of games. The Dark Pictures Anthology is similar to each other in the terms that they all like to have a main lead actor/actress. We saw it with Little Hope — Will Poulter, House of Ashes — Ashely Tisdale, and Man of Medan — Shawn Ashmore. Jessie Buckley will be the upcoming lead in the Devil in Me and it seems like this game will have its own unique spin.

Check out the new interview for The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me down below:

The events of The Devil In Me will serve as the final chapter in the current series of The Dark Pictures Anthology and is, like with the other titles in the franchise, inspired by real-world events. In this game, players will step into the shoes of a group of documentary makers as they enter a murder hotel inspired by real-life Murder Castle creator and serial killer H. H. Holmes.

In related news, Bandai Namco recently update both Little Hope and Man of Medan with a slew of new features and next-gen capabilities. The next-gen announcement will include a new and improved UI & updated gameplay mechanics. Bandai Namco has also added new difficulty settings and a new batch of QTE Warnings.

If you felt like the original release of the game didn’t test your skill, well with this update you can really put them to the test. And vice versa, with the new QTE warnings, players will get a heads up for these quick-time events to help keep them engaged with the story. The developers really took their time with this update and it can be seen. They have also added new accessibility options for players to choose from. Learn more about the latest update for Little Hope and Man of Medan right here!

The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me. The Devil In Me is currently slated to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on November 18, 2022, and will serve as the concluding chapter in “Season One” of the Anthology. Are you excited about the upcoming game? Let us know in the comments below!

