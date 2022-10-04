Man of Medan & Little Hope Latest Update Brings New Options, Difficulty, and Next-Gen Compatability

Bandai Namco has released a new update trailer for their Dark Pictures Anthology titles — Man of Medan and Little Hope. The newly released trailer showcases the two horror games in action, spouting their new updates.

As the trailer is relatively long (clocking in at two minutes long), viewers get a good look at what they should expect with this new update. First off both games will be making their way to the next generation of consoles — PS5 and Xbox Series X. This next generation crossover will be available for free for pre-existing users, meaning you would have had to purchase these titles on the previous generation consoles. The upgrade will take full advantage of the new generation’s software, so expect a better image, better frame rate, and much more.

Following the next-gen announcement, the two games will include a new and improved UI & updated gameplay mechanics. Bandai Namco has also added new difficulty settings and a new batch of QTE Warnings. If you felt like the original release of the game didn’t test your skill, well with this update you can really put them to the test. And vice versa, with the new QTE warnings, players will get a heads up for these quick-time events to help keep them engaged with the story. The developers really took their time with this update and it can be seen. They have also added new accessibility options for players to choose from.

Finally, Man of Medan will come with a new extended playable chapter with new deaths viable. This new update is now available to download and if you have yet to try either of these titles, now is the time to do so. Make sure to check out the two-minute trailer and get a glimpse of both games — Man of Medan and Little Hope in action.

Check out the new updates trailer for The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan & Little Hope down below:

Bandai Namco details the new update in full:

Man of Medan started off the entire Dark Pictures Anthology series and Little Hope followed closely afterwards. These games marked the start of the Anthology series featuring horrific tales from the Curator’s own collection of stories. Today, all owners of one or both of these titles can download a free update that will improve several aspects of the game giving an even greater immersive experience.

The free PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC update for Man of Medan and Little Hope includes:

New difficulty settings and quick-time event warnings.

Improved user interface and interactions.

Updated bearing art and event triggers.

Increased walking speeds.

More accessibility options, including subtitle sizing.

Additional Bonus for Man of Medan: discover a previously unseen chapter called “Flooded,” introducing new gameplay and new deaths to the climatic ending of the game.

The Dark Pictures Anthology has been a great string of horror games from Bandai Namco. This new format of story immersive horror games originally spawned with the PlayStation exclusive — Until Dawn. Since then the official Dark Pictures Anthology was born. We’ve seen titles like Man of Medan, Little Hope, and House of Ashes. The season finale for season one of this new series is coming to an end on November 18th with the final episode — The Devil in Me.

The new update for Man of Medan and Little Hope is now available to download. Are you going to jump back into these titles? Or are you going to jump into it for the first time? Let us know in the comments below!

Source