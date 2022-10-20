Overwatch 2: All Currencies Explained

Now that Overwatch 2 has gone free-to-play, Blizzard has introduced a whole slew of in-game currencies for players to juggle. While the original game certainly wasn’t devoid of currency, Overwatch 2 features four discrete types of in-game currency that you’ll need to understand if you’re looking to purchase cosmetics or the seasonal battle passes.

The currencies currently included in Overwatch 2 are as follows: Competitive Points, League Tokens, Overwatch Coins, and Legacy Credits. Each has its own use and way of being earned, but, while it may seem a little overly complicated, Overwatch 2‘s coins are pretty straightforward as each generally only serves one singular purpose. Refer to the guide below to understand them all.

Competitive Points

Competitive Points are a currency of the same name carried over from the original Overwatch. If you’re familiar with how they worked in the first game, then you also know how they work and are earned in the sequel. Essentially, Competitive Points are earned by participating in competitive game modes in order to get a rank. You’ll then be awarded points at the end of the competitive season based on how you ranked overall. The point breakdown looks like this:

Bronze: 65 CP

Silver: 125 CP

Gold: 250 CP

Platinum: 500 CP

Diamond: 750 CP

Master: 1,200 CP

Grandmaster: 1,750 CP

Top 500: 1,750 CP

As mentioned above, you’ll have to wait until the end of a season to be awarded CP. Luckily, there’s only one thing you can spend it on: Gold Weapons. Unfortunately, however, they’re pretty pricy and are one of the most sought-after cosmetics in the game, so you won’t be able to unlock them for at least two seasons, potentially more, depending on how good you are at the game.

For a full breakdown of how to buy Gold Weapons, check out our guide right here.

League Tokens

League Tokens are a premium currency in Overwatch 2 that can be bought via microtransactions or earned through watching Overwatch League matches. They can be used to purchase skins exclusively made for the Overwatch League that aren’t able to be unlocked outside of the League store. To buy them, head to the in-game store from the main menu and tab over to the “League” section. Press the start button and you’ll be given a menu that breaks down the cost of League Tokens. The current prices look like this:

100 LT for $5.99USD

200 LT for $11.99USD

400 LT for $23.99USD

900 LT for $47.99USD

2,600 LT for $119.99USD

The other way to get League Tokens is to watch Overwatch League matches live on YouTube. To earn points, link your Battlenet account to your YouTube account and tune in for official League matches. For every hour you watch, you’ll be awarded 5 League Tokens. It’s not much, but if you’re an avid Overwatch League fan, you should be able to accumulate points relatively quickly.

Overwatch Coins

Overwatch 2 still features Overwatch Coins, just like the original game did, however, they are earned exclusively through microtransactions by spending real-world money in-game. They can be used to purchase the seasonal battle pass or rare skins and cosmetics for your favorite characters. Items that can be purchased using Overwatch Coins in the “Heroes” menu have their price written next to the gold Overwatch Coin symbol.

The current breakdown for how much Overwatch Coins cost is as follows:

500 OC for $4.99USD

1,000 OC for $9.99USD

2,200 OC for $19.99USD

5,700 OC for $49.99USD

11,600 OC for $99.99USD

Legacy Credits

If you had unspent Overwatch Coins when Overwatch shifted to Overwatch 2, they’ll have been converted to a new currency called Legacy Credits. They’re used to purchase select cosmetic items in the “Heroes” menu marked by their price being written next to a white symbol for Legacy Credits. Unfortunately, there is no way to get more Legacy Credits in Overwatch 2 which means if you’re just shy of being able to purchase a new skin, you’ll have to find a different way to spend them.