God of War Ragnarok Will Require a Ton of Storage Space for Both PS4 and PS5, Pre-Load Day Confirmed

Sony and developer Santa Monica Studios’ next big title, God of War Ragnarok is rapidly approaching its early November release date. The fans are eager to get their hands on the highly anticipated sequel, as the first title left off with a big cliffhanger.

However, the wait is almost over and we will see where the developers take our favorite Father-Son-duo next. God of Ragnarok is set to release for both the PS4 and PS5 on November 9th, but fans can start to pre-load the game on November 2nd. This news comes from Twitter user @PlaystationSize, which releases info about upcoming games for Sony. More specifically, they release details about how much space a title will need for it to run.

They have confirmed the storage space for both the PS4 and PS5 and it seems quite large. PS4 users will need to have 106.9 GB of free space to download the upcoming game, while PS5 users will need 84 GB of free space. The drastic change in needed space must be due to the hardware differences between the PS4 and PS5. The infographic down below details the US version, EU version, and the pre-load date which is confirmed for November 2nd.

Check out the tweet from user @PlayStationSize down below:

🚨 God of War Ragnarök (PS4-PS5)



🟩 US :



🟧 PS4 : 106.9 GB (Version: 1.01)

🟫 PS5 : 84 GB (Version: 1.001.000)



🟨 EU :



🟦 PS4 : 118.519 GB (Version: 1.01)

🟪 PS5 : 90-100 GB (exact size soon)



⬛ Pre-Load : November 2

⬜ Launch : November 9



🟥 #GodOfWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/60gKkvBRJu — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) October 20, 2022

In related news, Santa Monica Studio Art Director Raf Grassetti discussed with the PlayStation Blog the challenges the studio had with creating updated costumes thanks to the mini-time jump in the sequel.

As previously announced, God of War Ragnarok will take place three years after the events of the first game. The game’s story focuses on Fimbulwinter, a great winter that spans three summers. As it draws to a close, it marks the beginning of the prophesized Ragnarok, or the end of days. This time skip following the first title, albeit rather short, proved to be an interesting challenge for the design team.

Not only has time passed for our characters, but they have aged as well. Atreus has definitely matured since the first game, and with that comes a challenging concept for the design team. How do they stay true to Atrues’ character, but make him feel like he matured? There’s also a bunch of new characters joining the sequel title, the biggest of them all who is named Thor. Learn more about the challenges the design team faced with God of War Ragnarok right here!

God of War Ragnarok is scheduled to release worldwide on November 9, 2022, for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

