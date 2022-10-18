New Series Goes Behind The Scenes Of God Of War Ragnarok

It’s fair to say there’s plenty of excitement building for the long-awaited launch of God of War Ragnarok. After well over a year of speculation, delays and release date leaks, fans of the series will be gearing up for the game’s confirmed launch on November 9. Ahead of that, the team at Sony Santa Monica Studio have decided to treat players to some behind-the-scenes footage as part of a new video series.

As detailed in a new update on the official PlayStation blog, Sony Santa Monica will be running the special God of War Ragnarok Behind The Scenes series for the next nine weeks. A new episode will drop each Tuesday from today and will run well past the actual launch date of the game itself. The series will take a closer look at how God of War Ragnarok has been created and developed.

The first episode in the series sets the scene for the upcoming sequel and takes place in Midgard, recapping key story information from the previous game, God of War. The episodes are also guaranteed by Sony Santa Monica as being spoiler-free, so fans can enjoy them without worrying about having anything ruined before they have a chance to play the sequel. This first episode focuses mainly on the narrative and storytelling aspects of the game, both of which lead up to the events that kick off the story of God of War Ragnarok. You can check it out for yourself right here.

In addition to focusing on key aspects of gameplay throughout, the processes and decision-making that go into the building of a game like this will also be detailed in the series. Considering the amount of scrutiny game studios often find themselves under from the wider gaming community these days, this is undoubtedly a good thing. Helping audiences appreciate the sheer amount of work that goes into developing a AAA title such as God of War Ragnarok should go some way towards combating a lot of the negative and abusive behaviours some developers can be subjected to by certain players.

Combat, cinematics and creating the musical score for the game will also be focal points of the series, which should be a great way for those who’ve played the original God of War to reignite their love for the adventures of Kratos and his son. Newcomers to the series will also get plenty from these episodes, which will help fill in the gaps if they’re yet to experience the beloved original title. Next week’s episode will dive into the game’s combat systems and will take place in Alfheim, the land of the elves. Keep an eye on the PlayStation blog and YouTube channel each Tuesday for the next few weeks.

God of War Ragnarok launches on November 9 and will be available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

