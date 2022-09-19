Marvel’s Midnight Suns Showcases Mystical Magik

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is continuing with its pattern of hero spotlight trailers and gameplay reveals. Despite the game being pushed back from its original release window of next month, the teams at 2K and Firaxis Games have been sharing lots of exclusive teasers and insights from the tactical title. The latest of these is the mutant character Magik, also known as the Queen of hell dimension Limbo.

Fans have been treated to a new hero spotlight trailer for Magik, whose real name is Illyana Rasputin. Described as a “mystical teleporter,” the trailer highlights some of her specific abilities, in particular one where she can use portals to throw opponents around in combat situations. That’s a skill that’s bound to come in handy during the tactical, turn-based encounters at play in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Magik will certainly have an interesting set of abilities to make use of. The character grew up on a remote Soviet farm in Siberia before being abducted by the immortal demon-lord Mephisto and imprisoned in the hell-like realm of Limbo. However, Magik developed enhanced powers, most specifically the power of teleportation.

After becoming Mephisto’s apprentice, Magik then fused her life energy into a weapon known as the Soulsword, which she’ll also be able to use in her combat arsenal, alongside the ability to create portals and teleport enemies and herself around the battleground. Eventually, Magik used her skills and her weapon to overthrow her captor. She then made her way back to Earth, where she’s made an excellent candidate for the Marvel’s Midnight Suns team. Check out some of Magik’s skills and story in the new trailer right here.

The game has recently given eager players a glimpse at the combat skills and hero origin stories of a number of its playable characters. These include the iconic X-Men character Wolverine, plus notable Marvel legends including Captain Marvel, Captain America, Iron Man, Wanda Maximoff, and Spider-Man. Most recently, Marvel’s Midnight Suns gave fans a deep dive into the game’s first customizable playable hero character, The Hunter.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns also got a bit more of a spotlight during the recent D23 Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, where it was finally revealed that the game has a confirmed launch window and that it will be released this year after all.

Although it was recently reported that Marvel’s Midnight Suns would most likely be launching in 2023, roughly at some point before the end of March next year, the game has now been given a December 2 release date. That’s for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4, and PC. A Nintendo Switch launch is also in the pipeline, as is a version for Xbox One, with the game expected to be released on those platforms in early 2023.

It certainly seems like 2K and Firaxis Games are keen to crank up the excitement around Marvel’s Midnight Suns ahead of its launch at the end of the year. Whether or not we’ll get to see more hero spotlights in the coming weeks remains to be seen, but it’s probably safe to assume that we will.

