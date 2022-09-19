Cult of the Lamb: Best Cult Doctrines to Unlock First

If you want to run a successful cult in Cult of the Lamb, you're going to have to keep your followers in line with the best doctrines.

Cult of the Lamb has emerged from the flock of new indie titles in 2022 to make a real name for itself. Crossing the relaxing atmosphere of farming simulators with the randomized action of rogue-lites, Massive Monster’s cute take on the disturbing and macabre elements of real-life cults is an absolute winner. Here, the name of the game is controlling your followers, and to do so; you’re going to need to select the best doctrines to keep them in line. That’s why we’re telling you which doctrines to unlock first in Cult of the Lamb below.

The Best Doctrines to Unlock in Cult of the Lamb

There are five categories of doctrines in Cult of the Lamb: Afterlife, Law & Order, Possessions, Sustenance, and Work & Worship. How you go through these categories and their doctrines is up to you, meaning you can max out one of the five before you even start the others. However, you’ll want to be careful with your choices as, once they’re made, they’re permanent, so you’ll be locked out of the alternate option for each row.

One of the first doctrines you’re going to want to unlock will be the Belief in Sacrifice trait under Afterlife. Since sacrificing at least a few followers is pretty much mandatory, you’re going to want to benefit from doing so as liberally as possible and this trait will raise the faith of your remaining followers. Another great Afterlife doctrine to unlock is Funeral. This is a relatively cheap ritual to perform and as the dead begin to stack up, it’ll be essentially a neverending faith generator.

Another incredibly useful doctrine is Ritual of Enrichment under Possessions. Performing this ritual will grant you a truly shocking amount of money but beware that it will also drain much of your followers’ faith in you. Also, this is a Tier III doctrine, so you’ll have to unlock the first two in order to get it. Still, restoring faith is much easier than generating money so this one is a big winner.

Ascend Follower from the Law & Order category is also extremely useful, as it gives you another way of dealing with the rebels in your midst. Early on, rituals have a pretty long recharge time, so you may not be able to sacrifice a disloyal follower, making this option invaluable if you don’t want to spend the time required to re-educate them.

Finally, the Feasting Ritual is also one you’re going to want to snag from the Sustenance category as soon as possible. This doctrine allows you to feed all of your followers for the meager price of a few beast bones. This one can be a real life saver when food gets low and will help to keep your followers happy and fed for a very low price.