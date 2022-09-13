Cult of the Lamb – How to Get All Follower Skins

The macabre little rogue-lite and farm simulator Cult of the Lamb has been charming its way into gamer’s hearts for weeks now. With its cute take on the most horrific and disturbing aspects of human nature, you can’t help but chuckle at even the darkest moments in this silly little game.



Still, don’t let the Cult of the Lamb‘s aesthetic fool you; there are plenty of challenges to be had in this game, and finding all of the collectibles is at the top of the heap. Not to worry, though; we’re going to help you with some of the toughest collectibles right here with our follower skins guide.

How to Get All Skins in Cult of the Lamb

There are dozens of skins to unlock in Cult of the Lamb, but luckily you’ll snag a bunch of them simply by playing the game normally. As you make your way through the four dungeons, you’ll find chests that will offer random skins from each area, you’ll run into merchants who will sell them to you, and they will pop up as rewards for defeating certain bosses.

Furthermore, you can also purchase skins from each of the areas accessible from the hub. As you unlock each of the five explorable areas, they will all contain a shrine which will allow you to purchase any missing skins in your collection except for a few. The ones that cannot be purchased or found randomly will be the basis of the remainder of this guide.

Rat

As soon as you’ve unlocked The Lonely Shack, you can teleport to that area and visit Ratau. However, while you’re there, check behind a stack of firewood and tap the confirm button to find a special Rat skin and add it to your collection.

Fish

This one is also fairly easy to get. Once you’ve unlocked Pilgrim’s Passage, just head there and play the fishing minigame, and you should catch this skin in no time.

Axolotl

Also in Pilgrim’s Passage is the lighthouse. Help the lighthouse cult by bringing them the lumber that they ask for to fix the tower. After that, they’ll ask for 25 crystal shards, which can only be collected in Anchordeep by smashing the purple stones scattered around the area. Once you bring them these crystals, you’ll be rewarded with this skin.

Crab

For this one, simply head over to Smuggler’s Passage once you’ve unlocked it and chase a crab around while tapping the confirm button until it pops up for you.

Star

Midas’ Cave is the last area you’ll unlock in Cult of the Lamb, but once you do, you can snag this one on your first trip if you want. Simply search behind the piles of gold that surround Midas’ throne by tapping the confirm button, and this one should pop for you as well.

Wolf

To get the Wolf skin, you need to complete a secret quest line that can only be activated at night from certain spots on the map. You can find a detailed guide to all locations and requirements at the bottom of our Fleeces Guide.

Poop

To get this delightfully silly skin, you’ll have to feed your followers the Bowl of Poop recipe ten times. Each bowl will require three pieces of poop to make, and once you’ve fed ten followers with this disgusting dish, the skin will pop automatically. Just note, don’t do this all at once, or you could be in real trouble, as many cult members can get sick and lose faith as a result of consuming this.

Snail

This one is a bit tricky. While playing through Darkwood and Anura you’ll occasionally encounter green snails that can be killed for the chance of collecting a snail shell. Once you’ve got five of these, you’ll find a snail shrine in all five of the explorable areas. Since these are insanely difficult to find, we’ll just link you to a video showing their locations.

Massive Monster

This skin is one probably nobody would find on their own. To unlock Massive Monster, you’ll have to find the snail vendor. You can run into him randomly at any map node that is marked with the shop icon and a smaller food icon below. Once there, attack his massive wife until he challenges you to a fight. Once you’ve defeated him, he’ll give you the blueprint for the Massive Monster statue as a peace offering. After you’ve built this, go to it at night when its eyes are glowing red and pray to it for this final skin.