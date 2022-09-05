Cult of the Lamb: How to Raise and Maintain Faith

If you want to keep your followers in line in Cult of the Lamb then, like George Michael, you gotta have faith. Here's how to get it.

Cult of the Lamb is currently blazing a trail as one of the best indie games of the year, and it’s not hard to see why. Not only is the game charmingly adorable, but it’s also a total blast to play. Mashing up elements of rogue-lites and farming simulators with some of the most horrific cult practices, the game is both utterly deranged and totally hilarious at the same time.

Now, the aim of the game is to run a successful cult, and to do so, you’re going to need to pump up the faith of your flock on a regular basis. There are a number of different ways to do just that in Cult of the Lamb, and we’ll break them down in detail for you in this handy guide.

How to Keep Your Followers Faithful in Cult of the Lamb

The first thing you’re going to want to do is keep an eye on your Faith Gauge, which you’ll find in the upper left corner of the screen. If it’s more than half full, you’re doing good, but you’re going to want to keep it as close to the top as possible so that it doesn’t plummet while you’re off on a Crusade. One thing you can do to raise faith every day is to make sure to deliver a sermon at some point during the day. The reason why is if you do it at night, you lose points for disturbing your followers’ sleep.

Next, you have to keep your followers well-fed and tend to the sick members of your flock. Make sure you’re preparing enough meals that the Hunger Gauge is always above half and cleaning up the messes around the compound so members don’t get sick. If you do have members who are sick, send them to rest in bed so that they can get better. Finally, if someone dies, build a body pit and carry the body to it so you can get it out of sight.

Next up are Rituals. Rituals can be performed in your church for the price of enemy bones usually, but sometimes require other items as well. As you continue to unlock them, do these as often as you can to keep morale up. Weddings, funerals, human sacrifices, feasts; whatever doctrines you’ve chosen, use the rituals you unlock to keep people happy.

Then come Quests. Regularly a follower will approach you and ask you to carry out a task. Always say yes, no matter what, as saying no will cause them to lose faith in you. Then, if the Quest is doable for you, make sure to carry it out before the timers runs out in the Quest Log. If you’re still struggling to maintain the faith of your congregation, though, we have a secret weapon for you.

Once you meet the leader of the Mushroom Cult to the north, you can unlock a new Ritual by gifting him mushrooms. This ritual will allow you to brainwash your cult members for up to two days, keeping faith and morale high while your cult is stoned out of their minds on mushrooms. If you’re in dire straits as far as faith is concerned, this is a lifesaver, so be sure and plant and collect mushrooms as soon as you unlock this quest set.

Finally, don’t die. Yeah, we know, easier said than done but dying will cause your cult to lose faith in your powers, and you don’t want that. If you have to, lower the difficulty to Easy so that you don’t die as often. The great thing about this is that Trophies and Achievements still unlock on Easy, so there’s no penalty to playing on this mode.

Lastly, dissenters will pop up in your ranks from time to time in Cult of the Lamb. When they do, either murder them, sacrifice them, or send them to prison. If those options aren’t available to you yet, then make sure to reprimand them at the very least. Follow all of the above tips, and you’ll have those rubes eating out of the palm of your hand in no time flat.