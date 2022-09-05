JUSTICE SUCKS Announces Imminent Release Date

JUSTICE SUCKS: Tactical Vacuum Action, the newest game from Melbourne, Australia-based developer Samurai Punk has a release date, and it’s so much closer than you would have expected. Samurai Punk have announced that JUSTICE SUCKS: Tactical Vacuum Action, the in-spirit successor to 2019 fan favourite Roombo: First Blood, has an imminent release date, coming to PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on September 8, 2022.

Samurai Punk games always have a quirky, often hilarious edge to them, as the likes of Four player competitive, couch co-op shooter Screen Cheat, VR title, The American Dream, and even Roombo: First Blood have all proven. JUSTICE SUCKS: Tactical Vacuum Action looks to continue that trend, as the official press release from Samurai Punk proves:

“Dusty McClean had a simple life, befitting a robot vacuum. Roam the house, clean up messes, turn lights on and off, but he did it for the love of his human family. Now an evil corporation has voided his warranty AND abducted his humans. This will not stand. Enter a world of televised ‘90s strangeness for some image training and prepare yourself for the siege ahead. Revenge is a dish best served clean.”

“It’s your job to train Dusty in the act of war, and teach him to channel his inner fighting spirit; the gloriously swole Sexy McClean. Master devastating robot fighting techniques, hack into the mainframe (and light fixtures), cause devices to go haywire and trap your enemies in devastating combinations of fire, electricity and dangerously pointy objects. Go on, make a mess. Just remember to clean up afterwards.

Cleaning up is its own reward for a thirsty little robot. Fueled by the blood of your fallen foes, Dusty can unleash devastating special attacks. The kind that makes a terrible mess, which you can clean up. It’s a vicious cycle, and one you’ll have to master if you’re going to survive this adventure and rescue Dusty’s family. Unlock new techniques, challenge intense bonus missions and become the littlest fighting vacuum cleaner.”

JUSTICE SUCKS: Tactical Vacuum Action is a joint venture between developer Samurai Punk, and publisher tinyBuild. As a publisher, tinyBuild have overseen titles such as Party Hard, Graveyard Keeper, Speedrunners, and the beloved Hello Neighbor franchise. Following one from the bloodbath that was Roombo: First Blood will be no small task, but with the pedigree of the studio, there is hope from fans that this new game can hoover up some superb scores when critic and fans can get their hands on the game.

JUSTICE SUCKS: Tactical Vacuum Action is coming to PC via Steam, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S this week, September 8, 2022. Pre-orders are available across all platforms now.

Source