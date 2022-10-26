Gotham Knights: How To Level Up Fast | Lvl. 30 Guide

The later stages of Gotham Knights become gruelingly difficult if you aren’t leveled up. Levels are all that matters in Gotham Knights — the higher your level, the better your gear will be. Better gear drops from enemies, blueprints for crafting appear, and better materials can be earned by completing quests and contacts. Too bad the actual process of grinding is pretty boring. If you want to grind level legitimately, you’ll need to constantly repeat premeditated crimes.

There is a (slightly) easier way. If you want the full game experience but don’t want to grind forever, there is a way to speed up the process, grab your levels, and finally beat the final boss. The easiest way is just to follow the main story — until a certain point where the difficult jumps up significantly. At that point, you can finish up the optional cases against Harley Quinn, Mr. Freeze and Clayface. If you haven’t discovered the Clayface quest, search West End for Clay Mimics. Completing all your optional quests will get you enough XP to face off the final case. But, if you want to complete those villain-centric cases first, here’s a trick to quickly level up.

More Gotham Knights guides:

All Batarang Collectible Locations | All Landmark Collectible Locations | All Street Art Collectible Locations | All Historia Strigidae Collectible Locations | How To Unlock Clayface’s Side-Quest | How To Swap Heroes | Character Guide | Momentum Explained | Knighthood Explained | All Investigation Puzzle Solutions | How To Turn Off Multiplayer | How To Unlock Fast Travel | How To Beat Case 1.4 Mr. Freeze | Bonus Ending

How To Level Up Faster | Easy XP Guide

The maximum level is 30 in Gotham Knights — your level is shared between all four characters, but there are points in the main story where you may have to stop and grind. Especially before the final battle. You’ll want to be as high level (or higher) compared to the recommended level if you’re playing solo. That leaves you with two choices — you can lower the difficulty on your solo missions or earn more levels and get better gear.

Earn Clues in the open-world to unlock Premeditated Crimes on the following day. Earn more clues to get multiple premeditated crimes going, then you can quickly wipe them out.

in the open-world to unlock on the following day. Earn more clues to get multiple premeditated crimes going, then you can quickly wipe them out. Aim for High or Very High difficulty crimes, but any will work.

or difficulty crimes, but any will work. Open [ Options ] and Difficulty will be the first selection . Lower Difficulty to [ Very Easy ]. You can change the difficulty at any time . Difficulty can be changed in the open-world mid-fight. After lowering the difficulty, you can change it back to Medium or Hard with no penalty.

] and Difficulty will be the . Lower Difficulty to [ ].

Difficulty does not change how much XP you gain. You’ll gain the exact same amount of XP from doing missions on Very Easy as you would on Hard. Premeditated Crimes only exist to grind — they’re not interested or fun after you’ve completed the same ones at the same locations for the 20th time. To make grinding easier, lower the difficulty and you’ll be able to blaze through these short randomly generated challenges.