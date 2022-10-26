Gotham Knights: How To Become Twice As Powerful With Modchips | Gear Upgrade Guide

Modchips are one of the only ways you can instantly improve your gear without leveling up in Gotham Knights — and the game really never explains how to use them. As you progress through Gotham Knights, the game gets increasingly difficult (and tedious) with the enemy encounters. If you jump into boss fights early, or even at the recommended level, you’ll get crushed if you’re playing solo. Modchips are such a small section in the mess of inventory tabs you can easily overlook it for the entire game. Don’t do that. Here’s a quick overview of everything you need to know.

More Gotham Knights guides:

All Batarang Collectible Locations | All Landmark Collectible Locations | All Street Art Collectible Locations | All Historia Strigidae Collectible Locations | How To Unlock Clayface’s Side-Quest | How To Swap Heroes | Character Guide | Momentum Explained | Knighthood Explained | All Investigation Puzzle Solutions | How To Turn Off Multiplayer | How To Unlock Fast Travel | How To Beat Case 1.4 Mr. Freeze | Bonus Ending

What Are Modchips?

Modchips are weird. You’ll find modchips often, and they have an entire tab dedicated to their collection. Modchips are divided into three categories: Suit, Melee and Ranged. Modchips provide special bonuses to gear when equipped — you can give yourself more powerful attacks. You can add ice, fire, electric or poison damage to your attacks. By upgrading modchips and slotting them into your gear, you can double the strength of even low-level gear.

Where To Find Modchips: Modchips drop from high-level miniboss enemies often, but what you get is totally random. The easiest way to guarantee drops is by completing Criminal Meeting Premeditated Crimes. These are special crimes where two gangs meet. You’ll always find at least two modchips in these missions.

Modchips are found in the open world. You can’t equip modchips until you unlock high-level gear, but you’ll earn modchips throughout the entire game. Equipping and upgrading them is surprisingly difficult, so here’s a quick explanation.

How Do You Apply Modchips?

Modchips can only be equipped to gear with mod slots. You’ll see if a piece of gear has a mod slot by checking it in your loadout — above the Lvl you’ll see a white square. High level gear has one or two mod slots.

To equip a Modchip , go to Gear -> Loadout -> Select Suit / Melee / Ranged . Now you can access the modchip equip menu. Press [ R3 ] or check the bottom of your screen — press the [ Mods ] button.

, go to -> -> Select . Now you can access the modchip equip menu.

Applying modchips isn’t good enough. You can make your gear twice as strong by upgrading modchips.

How To Double Power on Your Gear With Modchips

Late in the game, I was able to upgrade gear from Power 415 to Power 909 — an insane jump that makes some of the boss fights and other encounters actually possible later in the game.

Go to Gear -> Mods -> Select Fuse Modchips . You’ll need to fuse 4 Modchips to complete the fusion.

-> -> Select .

Fusing can be done multiple times. But you need to be careful what you fuse a modchip with. If you fuse modchips with lower rarity modchips or modchips with less power, they’ll become weaker — focus on fusing modchips that you have multiple of the same rarity and level. They can become incredibly powerful, especially if you have lots of extra modchips.

This is also why using gear with more modchips is ideal. The more modchips your gear has, the better your gear can be — and unlike other games, the jump in power is enormous. Gear with two mod slots will almost always be better than gear with just one.

That’s how one of the most complicated, weird systems in Gotham Knights works. You’ll really need to use it if you play to the end.