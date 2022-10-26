Lost Ark Adds Spooky Content in Huge October Update

Lost Ark is ready to leap onto the Halloween bandwagon with the new October “Mystics and Mayhem” update. Released today, players will be able to take part in a new Harvest Festival event, dress up in some spooky costumes, and take on some terrifying new enemies in three new raids. This exciting update comes only two weeks after the game’s Season 2 Pass was launched.

The Aldebaran Harvest Festival isn’t quite the same as Halloween, but it’s close enough. Held to commemorate the time when the God of Life, Aldebaran, created life on Earth for the first time, the celebration brings people together to gorge themselves on delicious food. This event will be held on Mokomoko Night Market Island, and the Ocean liner will transport players while the event is live. Rewards will be given to those participating in the festival–by completing a brief quest chain, players can snag some food-themed items that can be combined to create unique gift sets. These can be used to purchase items like Card Packs, Honing Support Selection Chests, and more. The event will be live until December 7.

Neria’s Wardrobe will be offering some Halloween-themed costumes during the event. See our favorite highlights below, and check out all possible items on the game’s official site here.

Three new raids are here, and players can expect major rewards for showing off their best teamwork. First, the limited-time Mystic Abyss Raid will task players with destroying the Guardian Mystic, known also as the Herald of Vairgrys, before dangerous mists wreak havoc across the land. You’ll need to be at Item Level 1302 or higher to take on the Mystic.

The Inferno difficulty of the Vykas Legion raid has also been added, and players will need to be at Item Level 1460 to take on this extremely tough challenge. Finally, the Achates Trial Guardian Raid will be available once players have set up their build through the ‘Book of Coodination.’ An extremely challenging experience, a special title will be given to the first team to clear the raid in a region.

Prior to Lost Ark‘s release in the West in February, the online game peaked at 532,476 players on Steam solely consisting of those with early access. Despite being recieved well by audiences, the game has continuously struggled with bots despite having a powerful fraud and bot prevention system in place. Users having spent under $5 on Steam have their accounts restricted and cannot initiate trades with other players, exchange Royal Crystals for gold, or send in-game mail.

Released as an open beta in South Korea in 2018, Lost Ark was released in full in December 2019, winning a stunning six awards at the Korea Game Awards 2019.

Lost Ark is available to play for free on PC via Steam.

