Hazelight’s Next Game Could Be Revealed at the Game Awards

The next game from Hazelight could be one to get excited about

It is widely known that Josef Fares, the head of Hazelight Studios, has been working on a new game to follow on from the studio’s huge critical success, It Takes Two. It was only back in September that we reported about the studio hinting at this currently unannounced game with some behind-the-scenes pictures, well now it seems as if Hazelight’s next game could be revealed sooner than you think.

In a recent interview with VGC, Fares hinted at some big news regarding this game, with one event cropping up rather interestingly, and that was The Game Awards 2022. Fares confirmed that he would be on Geoff Keighley’s stage to present this year’s award for the Game of the Year, which makes sense seeing as It Takes Two took the award at last year’s event. Fares was quoted as saying “Get ready for me man, I’m coming. Trust me… it will blow your f*****g mind.” That’s quite the enthusiasm he’s emitting.

Although Fares obviously wants to keep the news about Hazelight’s next game a secret, for now, he did mention that the studio is making excellent progress but that there would still be quite a lot to do before it’s ready to be shown fully. Fares said, “development is going in the right direction, and it will be something really f*****g cool.”

In terms of what type of game this will be, we could safely assume that it will be some kind of co-op game seeing as Hazelight’s previous games have been fantastic multiplayer experiences. The first game for the studio was Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, which was then followed by the brilliant 2018 game A Way Out, before the studio’s most recent release It Takes Two took the world by storm and blew everyone away. As well as that though, a tweet from Fares in September that featured him and two female actors in motion capture gear could also lean toward this game being a co-op experience.

This wasn’t the only news that Fares spoke about in the interview though because the developer also talked about It Takes Two coming to the Nintendo Switch, which will arrive on November 4. Fares said, “I’m actually surprised by how well it runs because you have to understand that a lot of people forget that in the game, everything has to be rendered twice in a split-screen.”

As we know, the game was a massive success and has already seen over seven million in sales, but this figure could easily grow to unbelievable heights with the addition of a Nintendo Switch version because of how popular the platform is. And with the Switch being perhaps the best co-op platform out there, it only looks like a positively astute move.

