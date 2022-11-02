Gotham Knights: How To Escape The Labyrinth | Case 5.2 Solution Guide

Late in the story of Gotham Knights, your hero (or multiple heroes if you’re online) are trapped inside a strange labyrinth. This isn’t a normal labyrinth. Each time you die, the labyrinth resets and starts you at the beginning — or a different place entirely. There are multiple paths to the exit, and it seemingly goes on forever. Here, we’ll explain exactly what you need to do to finally escape the maze. You can get stuck at any difficulty level, so here’s what you need to know.

How To Escape The Labyrinth | Case 5.2 Guide

After being captured by the Court of Owls, you’ll be placed in a mind-bending underground labyrinth. Escape is tricky — there are multiple traps. If you die, you’ll have to restart from the beginning. As you progress, the maze will change, and new traps will appear. After making a certain amount of progress, you won’t have to repeat some traps — the maze itself seems to be randomly generated. We can’t provide step-by-step instructions, but we can explain how to avoid each trap.

After waking up, follow the path. The direction you go in the maze doesn’t matter — if there are multiple directions, simply follow one. It will either allow you to progress or reach a dead end. As you progress, you’ll encounter different types of trap rooms.



Look for flame jets to avoid getting burned.

Spike Walls : The first trap. Crouch to walk under the spike traps.

: The first trap. Crouch to walk under the spike traps. Flame Rooms : You’ll reach a labyrinth room filled with pillars. To survive, walk under only the unlit flame-spitters on the ceiling. This is your safe path through the maze.

: You’ll reach a labyrinth room filled with pillars. To survive, walk under only the unlit flame-spitters on the ceiling. This is your safe path through the maze. Spinning Blades: Time your movements and crouch to avoid the faster spinning blades and sneak through the turning drills. This one is tricky, but if you crouch you can make it through.

This will continue until you reach a dead end. After turning around from the dead end, you’ll face more traps — or encounter your fears. Once you begin encountering fears related to the Court of Owls or Batman, you’ll be on your way to the exit. Progress until you reach a large puzzle room.

Look at the center of the light orb to see what symbol you need to press next.

Metal Orb Puzzle : To escape the room with the giant metal orb that projects a light, you need to press the buttons in a specific order. Beak Symbol : From the entrance, grapple onto the gargoyle on the back wall. Owl Symbol : On the ground to the left of your gargoyle perch. Talon Symbol : Opposite side of the orb on the ground. Wings Symbol : Directly above the entrance on a gargoyle.

: To escape the room with the giant metal orb that projects a light, you need to press the buttons in a specific order.

You have to hit these symbols quickly in order. If you press them in the wrong order, a group of Talons will appear and attack. After solving this puzzle, you’ll encounter more Talons — and finally fight a powerful super-Talon. Once you defeat him, you’ll finally be able to escape the underground lair.