Silent Hill 2 Remake: Toluca Prison Weights and Scales Puzzle Guide

The Toluca Prison section of Silent Hill 2 Remake is one of the game’s most unsettling areas. Fitting the theme of crime & punishment that is found throughout the jail, the main obstacle of the prison is the Weights and Scales puzzle. Players will need to track down Weights scattered all across the prison and place them on a set of scales to unlock doors that lead to the different cellblocks of the jail. This puzzle can be pretty challenging especially as more and more Weights are added to it, so allow me to help any players struggling with this simple walkthrough. This guide will show players how to solve the Toluca Prison Weights and Scales Puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake

How to Solve the Toluca Prison Weights and Scales Puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake

The Weights and Scales Puzzle is found in the Yard in the northeast corner of Toluca Prison. A giant statue stands at the center of the Yard covered in a large sheet. Interact with it to pull the sheet off and reveal the Scales on a podium at the statue’s base. You will need to find 5 different Weights found around the Prison. Those 5 along with the Weight that is already on the Statue which we are going to call the Starting Weight, must be placed on the Scales.

There are 5 icons for the Scale: 4 animals that correspond to locked doors in the cellblock next to the Yard. Behind each of these doors is Weight so you will need to go through all of them to complete this Puzzle. Place Weights on the Scale to line up the dial with the animals’ icons to unlock the corresponding door. This is the order of the doors you will need to go through:

Headless Serpent

Hornless Ox

Eyeless Boar

Wingless Dove

Chapel – Heaviest Weight

The Heaviest Weight is the only Weight that doesn’t require anything on the Scale and is required to truly begin the puzzle. Go to the Chapel in the northwest corner of the 1F Main Section of Toluca Prison. The Heaviest Weight is found on the altar.

Headless Serpent – Medium Weight

Now that you have the Heaviest Weight, return to the Scale. Put the Starting Weight on the left Scale and the Heaviest Weight on the right Scale. This will unlock the Headless Serpent door.

The Headless Serpent is in Block A to the right of cell A6.

Go through the Guardroom and into the E Block. Cross over into the left half of the cellblock and go into the door at the north end of this area. This leads into the Witness Room. To the left of the door that leads into the Death Chamber is a generator that you will need to overcharge. Gameranx has a full guide on how to solve the Witness Room Generator Puzzle but here is the quick breakdown. There are several switches on the board, the number of which changes depending on the Puzzle Difficulty being played on, that must be flipped in a given order to have them on active. Here is the order in which you must hit the switches with the numbers corresponding to the switches going from left to right.

Light Difficulty: 4-5-2-1-3

Standard Difficulty: 6-4-5-1-3-2

Hard Difficulty: 4-5-2-1-3-6-7

When the generator is fully charged, pull the big lever to overcharge the electricity in the section. You can now enter the Death Chamber. The Medium Weight is sitting on the electric chair.

Hornless Ox – Heavy Weight

With three Weights, go to the Scale and put both the Starting Weight and Heaviest Weight on the left scale. Then, put the Medium Weight on the right scale. This will open the Hornless Ox door.

The Hornless Ox door is found in A Block to the left of cell A1.

Once through the door, go through the C Block and into the Guardroom to find the D Block Key in the drawer. You can unlock the door to enter D Block by going out of the Guardroom, turning right, and then going left once at the end of the hallway.

Make your way through D Block until you reach cell D5. Inside this cell is a small medical box that you can open on the ground. Instead of a Syringe, a Shiv Key will be found inside.

Take the Shiv Key to cell C4 in C Block. Unlock the cell door with the Shiv Key and then crawl through the hole in the back wall to reach the Toilets.

Past through the Toilets room into the Showers. Go all the way to the east wall of the Showers to find a hole in the wall surrounded by bugs. Reach into the hole to find the Heavy Weight.

Eyeless Boar – Light Weight

Return to the scale then put the Starting Weight on the left scale and put all the other Weights on the right scale. This will unlock the Eyeless Boar door.

The Eyeless Boar door is found across from cell B3 in the B Block right next to the Yard.

Make your to the Visitation Room and jump through one of the broken windows to reach the west side of the Boar Section. Once here, go north to enter the Infirmary. At the north end of the room, you’ll find the Upper Floor Key.

Head back down the west side of the Boar Section to find a locked gate to the south of the Men’s Bathroom. Use the Upper Floor Key to unlock this door and go up to the Toluca Prison 3rd Floor.

Enter the Warden’s Office and interact with the Typewriter on the desk at the center of the room. Type the word “SICK” into the Typewriter and the desk drawer will open. Inside the desk is where you will find the Light Weight.

Wingless Dove – Lightest Weight

Back at the Scales, put the Medium Weight on the right scale and all the other Weights on the left scale to open the Wingless Dove door.

Go through the door from the Yard and into Block B. Take the first left turn to find a staircase that leads down to the Wingless Dove door.

Once through the door, squeeze through a few gaps to enter F Block. Go all the way around the cellblock to F15. Across the hall from this cell is a hole in the wall that you can crawl through to reach a locked room. Press the button on the console next to the door to open cell F6.

Go to F6 and pick up the Lightest Weight. The door will lock behind you and something will start to bang on the cell. This is pretty scary but don’t worry, after a few seconds, the door will unlock and you can now make your way back to the Scales by going to cell F9, breaking down a weak wall, and taking the ladder in F10 to return to the Main Section of the prison.

Solving the Weights and Scales Puzzle

Now that you have all of the Weights, return to the Scales. Put the Lightest Weight, Light Weight, and Heavy Weight on the left scale and then put the Starting Weight, Medium Weight, and Heaviest Weight on the right scale. This will perfectly balance the Scale with the dial ending on the sword icon. The statue will drop an Execution Lever for the Gallows Puzzle. This concludes the Weights and Scales Puzzle!

With all of that broken down, you can now fully complete the Weights and Scales Puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill 2 Remake as well as other great games in the future.