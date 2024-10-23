Silent Hill 2 Remake Guide Hub

Could she really be here? I dunno, be we definitely have guides to help you find out!

Silent Hill 2 Remake is a reimaging of the 2001 masterpiece. James Sunderland is called to the town of Silent Hill when he receives a letter from his deceased wife, Mary. He travels to their “special place” in the hope of reuniting with her. Along the way must face the horrors of his mind’s own creation while also meeting others who have been drawn to the strange town.

With a complete graphical and gameplay overhaul, the remake has introduced a lot of new stuff that even returning fans will be surprised by. From new puzzles to additional endings, Silent Hill 2 Remake revamps the entirety of the original game for a whole new generation!

For anyone looking for a deep dive into this reimaging of the seminal horror video game, you’ve come to the right place. This article is Gameranx’s guide hub for Silent Hill 2 Remake, an index for all the guides we have for the game!

FAQ Guides

This section covers general topics and questions in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

Endings Guides

This section will break down how to get every single one of the 8 endings in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

Weapon and Equipment Guides

This section tells players where to find every single weapon to ensure they are able to fight back against the monsters that reside in the titular town.

Boss Fights Guides

This section breaks down how to defeat each of the major bosses that players will battle against.

All Puzzle and Code Solution Guides

What would a survival horror game be without puzzles? here is your one-stop shop for every single guide needed to clear all the puzzles and find all the codes in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

Trophy and Achievement Guides

This section is where you can find walkthroughs for some of the missable Achievements and Trophies in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

