Silent Hill 2 Remake Guide Hub

Silent Hill 2 Remake is a reimaging of the 2001 masterpiece. James Sunderland is called to the town of Silent Hill when he receives a letter from his deceased wife, Mary. He travels to their “special place” in the hope of reuniting with her. Along the way must face the horrors of his mind’s own creation while also meeting others who have been drawn to the strange town.
With a complete graphical and gameplay overhaul, the remake has introduced a lot of new stuff that even returning fans will be surprised by. From new puzzles to additional endings, Silent Hill 2 Remake revamps the entirety of the original game for a whole new generation!
For anyone looking for a deep dive into this reimaging of the seminal horror video game, you’ve come to the right place. This article is Gameranx’s guide hub for Silent Hill 2 Remake, an index for all the guides we have for the game!
FAQ Guides
This section covers general topics and questions in Silent Hill 2 Remake.
Endings Guides
This section will break down how to get every single one of the 8 endings in Silent Hill 2 Remake.
Weapon and Equipment Guides
This section tells players where to find every single weapon to ensure they are able to fight back against the monsters that reside in the titular town.
- How To Get All Guns & Special Weapons
- Where to Find the Radio
- How to Get the Flashlight
- How to Get the Handgun
- How to Get the Shotgun
- How to Get the Hunting Rifle
Boss Fights Guides
This section breaks down how to defeat each of the major bosses that players will battle against.
All Puzzle and Code Solution Guides
What would a survival horror game be without puzzles? here is your one-stop shop for every single guide needed to clear all the puzzles and find all the codes in Silent Hill 2 Remake.
- All Number Locks & Keypad Solutions
- Grand Market Keypad Code
- Jukebox Puzzle Guide
- Wood Side Apartments Room 206 Safe Code
- Wood Side Apartments Coin Cabinet Puzzle Guide
- Blue Creek Apartments Room 307 Radio Puzzle Guide
- Blue Creek Apartments Room 210 Bird Seesaw Puzzle Guide
- Blue Creek Apartments Room 202 Moth Puzzle Guide
- Blue Creek Apartments Clock Puzzle Guide
- Jacks Inn Safe Code
- Where to Find the Garage Jack Lever
- How to Fix the Brookhaven Hospital Generator
- Brookhaven Hospital Nurses Station Keypad Code
- Brookhaven Hospital X-Ray Puzzle Guide
- Brookhaven Hospital Room D1 Combination Lock Code
- Brookhaven Hospital Director’s Office Hand Puzzle Guide
- Brookhaven Hospital Director’s Book Puzzle Guide
- Brookhaven Hospital Director’s Safe Puzzle Guide
- Chained Box Puzzle Guide
- All Trick or Treat Elevator Quiz Answers
- Pharmacy Decorative Box Code
- Bug Room Code
- Toluca Prison Witness Room Generator Puzzle Guide
Trophy and Achievement Guides
This section is where you can find walkthroughs for some of the missable Achievements and Trophies in Silent Hill 2 Remake.
- No Turning Back Now Trophy Guide
- Let’s NOT Party Trophy Guide
- Leftovers Trophy Guide
- All Seems in Order Trophy Guide
This concludes the Gameranx guide hub for Silent Hill 2 Remake! As new content and updates are added to the game over the next year, this index will also include new guides!