Silent Hill 2 Remake: Lakeview Hotel Gemstone Box Puzzle Guide

The Basement of the Lakeview Hotel might just be the most dangerous location in the entirety of Silent Hill 2 Remake. This place forces you to explore it without any weapons while some of the most dangerous enemies patrol its halls. Because of that, knowing how to complete the puzzles down here as quickly as possible is very important. One of these puzzles is known as the Gemstone Box. Players need to track down the eponymous Gemstones and use them to open a box. Allow us here at Gameranx to show you how to find these stones and how to open the box with them. This guide will show players how to solve the Lakeview Hotel Gemstone Box Puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

How to Solve the Lakeview Hotel Gemstone Box Puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake

The Gemstone Box Puzzle is found in the Basement of the Lakeview Hotel. To reach this area, you’ll first need to get the Employee Elevator Key from the Suitcase in Room 205 by solving the Bookshelf Puzzle in the Reading Room. This can be opened by completing the Vanity Mirror Puzzle, which can be skipped if you know the password since it doesn’t change between playthroughs though the code is dependent on your Puzzle Difficulty. If you want a complete breakdown of the puzzle, check out Gameranx’s full guide on how to solve the Lakeview Hotel Suitcase Code and Vanity Mirror Puzzle. Here is every Suitcase Code:

Light Difficulty: DARK WISH

Standard Difficulty: DEED DONE

Hard Difficulty: LOVE LUST

Enter the code into the Suitcase to get the Employee Elevator Key.

Go to the Employee Elevator on the 2nd Floor to the south of the Nurse’s Office. Before being able to take the elevator to the Basement, you’ll need to drop off your items in the nearby locker. While you can hang on to Angela’s Knife, Mary’s Letter, and the Photo of Mary, everything else must be put away. This means you will need to get through the next area without any way to defend yourself.

Once in the Basement, jump into the Break Room to avoid the deadly Mandarins patrolling the area. You can grab the map to the area while you’re in here as well. You will find the Gemstone Box Puzzle in the Manager’s Office in the top left corner of the map. This is a small square sitting on the desk with a symbol broken into three pieces sitting in the center. Your job is to find 3 Gemstones around the Basement to get these pieces to form the symbol shown on the wall opposite the desk.

The Red Gemstone is found in the Manager’s Room to the right of the office. Go into the TV Room and squeeze through the small gap to enter the room. On a dresser directly to the left of the gap is a box that can be opened. Inside is the Red Gemstone.

The Blue Gemstone can be found by going into the hallway outside the Manager’s Office and heading toward the bottom left corner of the Basement. Go into the Pantry and through another door to enter the Freezer Room. Inside the open fridge is the Blue Gemstone.

The Green Gemstone is in the kitchen. Go into the Cafeteria directly south of the Freezer Room and go to the east to reach the Kitchen. In the bottom right corner of the Kitchen, the Green Gemstone sits on the counter.

Return to the Gemstone Box and place the items you’ve collected in the following spots:

Red Gemstone goes in the top right black space.

Blue Gemstone goes in the bottom left white space.

Green Gemstone goes in the top left black space.

This will align the image and a small compartment will open with a paper inside. This paper will say 7-4-1-4 which is the code needed to open the Basement Safe.

You now know how to solve the Lakeview Hotel Gemstone Box Puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill 2 Remake as well as other great games in the future.