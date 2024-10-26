One of the new endings added to Silent Hill 2 Remake is called “Bliss” and takes the game’s most pivotal scenes and flips it on its head. With references to Silent Hill lore that goes beyond just the second entry in the series and a conclusion that might just be the most unsettling in the entire game, even long-time fans will want to check out this brand-new ending. Getting to this ending isn’t easy, however, so allow me to help! This guide will show players how to get the Bliss Ending in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

How to Get the “Bliss” Ending in Silent Hill 2 Remake

The Bliss Ending can only be achieved in New Game+, so you will need to beat the game at least once and then go through it all over again. Along the way in your New Game+ playthrough, you will need to get an iconic item from the Silent Hill series called White Claudia.

To get the White Claudia, you will need to go to Pete’s Bowl-a-Rama on the west side of South Vale after you meet Maria in Rosewater Park. This is a point of interest that you don’t need to visit in a normal playthrough but in New Game+, there is now a new safe behind the counter. Enter the code 1-8-8-7 to open the safe and find a Rusty Key. This will be used to open the container holding the White Claudia.

Continue through the game until you are in Brookhaven Hospital. When you are forced to go out into the Garden in the top part of the 1st Floor, crawl through a small opening to enter a gazebo. Inside this small structure is a Small Chest. Combine this item with the Rusty Key to get the White Claudia.

Now that you have the White Claudia, just progress through the rest of the game as normal until you enter Room 312 in the Lakeview Hotel. This is where you play the videotape. Before doing that, make sure you drink the White Claudia while in the room and then play the Video Tape. Instead of the dark truth being revealed, James seems to enter the tape and live a happy life with Mary before she got sick. A Restless Dream

You can now get the Bliss Ending in Silent Hill 2 Remake. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill 2 Remake as well as other great games in the future.