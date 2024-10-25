Silent Hill 2 Remake: All Strange Photo Locations | Pieces Unarranged Trophy Guide

There are many changes and additions made in Silent Hill 2 Remake and one of these changes is a new set of collectibles called Strange Photos. These polaroid images are scattered across the entire game and while they don’t lead to a secret ending or item, collecting them all will unlock the “Pieces Unarranged” Trophy and Achievement. Players who wish to leave no stone in Silent Hill unturned will want to know where to find all of these odd little pictures. This guide will show players where to find all of the Strange Photo locations in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

All Strange Photo Locations in Silent Hill 2 Remake

There are a total of 26 Strange Photos in Silent Hill 2 Remake, all of which can be discovered on a regular playthrough. This means you won’t need to worry about playing New Game+ to get this Trophy. Just know that all these collectibles must be found in the same playthrough to get the Trophy. Here is the full breakdown of where to find each and every one of the Strange Photos.

Strange Photo #1 – I’ve Been Happy

The first Strange Photo is found near the start of the game on the east side of South Vale part of Silent Hill. This is the very first part of the town that you will be able to properly explore. Across the street from Neely’s Bar at the intersection of Neely Street and Sanders Street, there is a closed shop with several boxes blocking the front door. Break the left window to get the Strange Photo.

Strange Photo #2 – So Many People Here!

The next Strange Photo is also in South Vale and is found sitting on the sidewalk in front of the Wood Side Apartments’ main entrance.

Strange Photo #3 – Valentine’s Day

Complete the Jukebox Puzzle and make your way inside the Wood Side Apartment. This Photo is found in Room 102 in the bottom left corner of the building’s 1st Floor. The Photo is sitting on a tea tray in the living room.

Strange Photo #4 – Career’s Humble Beginnings

Progress through the Apartments until you get the Room 202 Key from Room 213 after getting the Handgun. Use this key to unlock the door across the hall and then cross over to Room 210 by using the balcony. The Photo is sitting on the windowsill.

Strange Photo #5 – Forever Together

Complete the Wood Side Apartments Coin Cabinet Puzzle and make your way into the Otherworld version of the Blue Creek Apartments. Progress through the area and complete the Blue Creek Apartments Room 210 Bird Seesaw Puzzle to gain access to the 1st Floor. Head to the staircase on the west side of the building. The Photo is on the ground to the right of the stairs.

Strange Photo #6 – How the Time Flies

After completing the Blue Creek Apartments Clock Puzzle, the door in the top right corner of Room 212 will open. This Strange Photo is found in this side room to the right of the door.

Strange Photo #7 – So Far Home

Leave the Blue Creek Apartments and head to Rosewater Park. After meeting Maria, go through the gate to get off the pier and then turn right. There will be a stone bench that has this Photo on it.

Strange Photo #8 – Made It!

To the northeast of Jack’s Inn is a garage that requires the Jack Lever found at Octantis Fuels. Use this item to get into the garage and you will find this Strange Photo under a lifted car.

Strange Photo #9 – Ready to Kill It!

Progress through the west side of South Vale until you enter Heavens Night. Once inside, just keep walking forward until you find a mirror with the Photo pinned to it.

Strange Photo #10 – Church Entrance

Pass through Heavens Night and go to Moonlight Grove. After a cutscene, turn to the left and follow this path until you find a fountain. The Strange Photo will be found here.

Strange Photo #11 – Best Flavor!

Go inside Revere Theater and talk to Eddie. When the cutscene with him ends. go to the section of movie seats behind him and you’ll find this Photo.

Strange Photo #12 – Her Drawings

Continue through the game until you’re in the Brookhaven Hospital. Find the Reception Office Code and fix the basement generator to reach the 2nd Floor. Go to the center of the 2nd Floor and then go to the wall opposite the Storage Room to find a space that you can crawl through to enter Room L3. Pass through this room to enter the Observation Room. This Strange Photo is found on a desk in this room.

Strange Photo #13 – At Least She Was There

Go back to the 1st Floor and go into Examination Room 1. Open the drawer that is near the right wall of the room to find this Strange Photo.

Strange Photo #14 – No One Knows

Complete the normal Brookhaven Hospital and after you beat the Flesh Lip Boss Fight, you will arrive in the Otherworld version of the facility. Go to the southern hallway and break down the weak wall to enter the Laundry and Shower Rooms. Move the dresser blocking the northern door and then move a box against Room L3’s wall. Climb up through the window to enter Room L3. Pass through the Observation Room and go down into Room C5. This Photo is in the dresser next to the bed in C5.

Strange Photo #15 – They Mustn’t Know

Progress through the rest of the Otherworld Brookhaven Hospital until you reunite with Maria. When you make your way back to the 1st Floor and pass through the Pool area, stop by the bench in the top left corner to find this photo.

Strange Photo #16 – They’re Here

Leave the hospital and make your way through the Otherworld version of Silent Hill. Make your way through the monster-filled town until you reach the intersection of Katz and Neely Street. Here there is a car parked on the side of the road. Smash the driver-side window to get this Strange Photo.

Strange Photo #17 – The New Clock

After meeting with Angela in Rosewater Park, head to the Historical Society. Once through the front door, go through the door on the left to find this Photo behind some glass.

Strange Photo #18 – Fourth Months to Go

Enter Toluca Prison and begin the Weights and Scales Puzzle. Unlock the Headless Serpent door and overload the area’s electronics by completing the Toluca Prison Witness Room Generator Puzzle. This will open every single cell in the block, including Cell E13. This is where you will find this Strange Photo.

Strange Photo #19 – Old Man’s Always Prepare

Continue through the prison and the Scales Puzzle until you enter the Boar section. Go into the Warehouse to find this Photo on the table next to a typewriter.

Strange Photo #20 – Whole World Ahead of Us

Complete the Toluca Prison section of the game by defeating the Abstract Daddy Boss Fight and enter The Labyrinth. Go through the different areas via the cube near the Strange Wall. Go head into the Desolate area and progress through the zone until you reach a hexagon-shaped room where Pyramid Head chases you. Go through the doors at the right side of the room and take the ladder up. Squeeze through a wall to find this Strange Photo on some boxes.

Strange Photo #21 – Your Best Buddy!

Complete the Desolate Area and return to the rotating cube. Rotate the cube until you are able to enter the structure with the path marked by an upside-down triangle. This Photo is under the staircase.

Strange Photo #22 – Road Trip!

After defeating Eddie, go out onto the dock but don’t get in the boat. Go to the right of the save point to find this Strange Photo.

Strange Photo #23 – Aftermath…

Once in Lakeview Hotel and when you are done talking to Luara, go to the east side of the 1st Floor and go inside Room 104. The Photo is in the nightstand drawer.

Strange Photo #24 – Better Leave…

Progress through the steps of the Lakeview Hotel Music Box Puzzle until you reach the basement. Once you enter the flooded Venus Bar, turn to the right to find this Photo on the counter.

Strange Photo #25 – Still Can’t Get it Right

After watching the Video Tape and the Lakeview Hotel enters the Otherworld, make your way through the crumbling building. When you go into Room 102, you will need to move a cart out of the way of a bathroom. Before taking this cart into the hallway to progress, go into the now open bathroom to find this Photo in the sink.

Strange Photo #26 – SHAPE FORCES THE MIND

The final Strange Photo is found after defeating the Dual Pyramid Heads Boss Fight. Once in the long hallway that has Mary’s dialogue, turn to the right when out the door. Follow the metal walkway all the way to the end to find the last Strange Photo.

With the final collectible picked up, you now know how to find all 26 Strange Photos and how to unlock the Pieces Unarranged Trophy and Achievement in Silent Hill 2 Remake. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill 2 Remake as well as other great games in the future.