Silent Hill 2: How To Unlock Two New Secret Endings

Bloober Team added two more endings to Silent Hill 2. Here’s how to see them for yourself.

There are six classic endings included in the Silent Hill 2 Remake — but those aren’t all the endings you can unlock. There are two additional endings to find that are exclusive to Silent Hill 2 (2024) that can only be unlocked in NG+. If you’re willing to explore the town of Silent Hill a second time with protagonist James Sunderland, here’s how to check out two totally unique endings.

For more Silent Hill 2 secrets, learn how to unlock all six classic endings here or follow our guide showing where to find every weapon. If you want to speedrun, here’s a quick reference for all the keycodes and padlock numbers.

Stillness | Secret Ending Guide

Stillness is one of two bonus endings that are totally new parts of Silent Hill 2.

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

Requirements :

: To find this ending, you must unlock the ‘ In Water ‘ ending once.

‘ ending once. You must play in New Game+.

If you’ve fulfilled both requirements, start a new game in NG+ and progress past the Graveyard and Silent Hill Ranch. Reach the town entrance. Near the bridge blocking the way into town, there’s a green four door car. Examine the car to collect the Key of Sorrow.

Progress to the end of the game and reach Lakeview Hotel‘s Otherworld. After witnessing Angela‘s cutscene in the stairwell full of flames, go upstairs to reach the Hotel Manager’s Office. Use the Key of Sorrow on the safe and input the following code.

Key of Sorrow Safe : Turn the dial on the safe right – left- right . Solution : 3 – 1 – 4

: Turn the dial on the safe .

Take the Postcard out of the safe, then progress to the end of the game. Defeat the final boss to initiate the new ending. No matter what other ending paths you follow, collecting the Postcard will lock you into this ending.

Bliss | Secret Ending Guide

The second new ending is thankfully easier to earn than the previous ending. All you need to do is complete the story once and unlock NG+.

Requirements : Unlock New Game+

:

Progress the story past the Apartments area. Continue until you meet Maria and explore the area of town before Brookhaven Hospital. During this period, go to Pete’s Bowl-O-Rama before going to the movie theater. Go to the Shoe Cubby and unlock the safe.

Pete’s Bowl-O-Rama Safe : Solution : 1-8-8-7 Collect the Rusty Key .

:

Next, progress to Brookhaven Hospital. You’ll need to complete the normal hospital until you can access the Garden area. This is the path you’ll need to cross to reach the Pool.

Go to the Gazebo in the Brookhaven Hospital Garden . There’s a narrow passage you can squeeze through to enter.

in the . There’s a narrow passage you can squeeze through to enter. Inside, you’ll find a small, locked container. Use the Rusty Key to open the chest.

Collect White Claudia inside. This is a drug often found in Silent Hill — and especially known in Silent Hill 3.

Progress to the end of the game and reach Lakeview Hotel. At the Hotel, continue until you reach Room 312. Before watching the tape, open your inventory and use the White Claudia to initiate the alternate ending. Once you’ve drank the item, use the video tape to see the ending.

And that’s both secret endings in the Silent Hill 2 Remake. Do these endings compare to the six originals? You’ll have to decide for yourself — and don’t miss out on even more secret guides and in-depth solutions for Silent Hill 2 on Gameranx.