Silent Hill 2 Remake: All Trick or Treat Elevator Quiz Answers

One of the strangest moments in Silent Hill 2 is the game show quiz that occurs in the Brookhaven Hospital elevator and this moment returns in Silent Hill 2 Remake with a whole new set of questions! For those who need a cheat sheet to get all these answers correct, allow us here at Gameranx to provide it. This guide will provide players with all of the Trick or Treat Elevator Quiz Answers in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

All Elevator Quiz Answers in Silent Hill 2 Remake

After completing the Chained Box puzzle, you’ll get the basement button for the nearby elevator. When you use the button to take you to the basement, a voice will play through the speaker and will ask you a total of 3 questions. These questions test you on how much you’ve paid attention to the town of Silent Hill during your exploration.

The first question asks you how many bodies were thrown into Toluca Lake when a plague ravaged the town. Here are the options for the answer:

42 67 85

This answer can be found on a tombstone in Rosewater Park near the gazebo where you meet Maria. “In memory of the sixty-seven who died of illness and now sleep beneath the lake.”

Answer: 2. 67

The second question asks you what road connects Sanders Street to the Silent Hill Ranch lumberyard.

Bachman Road Munson Street Wiltse Road

This answer can be found by looking at your east side of South Vale map.

Answer: 3. Wiltse Road

The final question asks you about the two kids killed by Walter Sullivan, a name that was mentioned in the original Silent Hill 2 and went on to be the main antagonist of Silent Hill 4: The Room. The boy’s name was Billy Locane but the questions ask you for his sister’s name.

Miriam Heather Julia

This answer can be found in the newspaper on the kitchen table of Room 112 in the Wood Side Apartments.

Answer: 1. Miriam

Now that you know all the answers to the Elevator Quiz, progress through the basement until you reunite with Maria. Go up the stairs to the 1st Floor and into the Pharmacy across from the elevator to find a Decorative Box. Enter correct answers to open the box.

Decorative Box Code: 2-3-1

You now know all the answers to the Elevator Quiz in Silent Hill 2 Remake. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill 2 Remake as well as other great games in the future.