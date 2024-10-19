Silent Hill 2 Remake: Flesh Lip Boss Fight Guide

The second boss fight in Silent Hill 2 Remake is a strange monster known as Flesh Lip and unlike your first encounter with that Red Pyramid Thing, this isn’t a fight you can just burn the clock on. This caged monstrosity uses your environment against you and comes with a few new tricks compared to its original battle from the 2001 version of Silent Hill 2. For any players who are struggling to take down this enemy, allow me to help! This guide will show players how to beat the Flesh Lip Boss Fight in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

How to Beat the Flesh Lip Boss Fight in Silent Hill 2 Remake

The Flesh Lip Boss Fight is found at the end of the normal version of Brookhaven Hospital. After completing the Director’s Safe Puzzle and getting thrown from the roof by Pyramid Head, progress down the hallway that you land in until you meet with Laura. The little girl will lock you in a room with Flesh Lip, initiating the boss fight.

During the first phase of Flesh Lip, the boss is similar to its original carnation with notable changes. Instead of just floating through the air and dropping down to attack you, the boss will move through the arena’s ceiling. You can track its movements by watching for dust and panels to fall. Flesh Lip’s primary method of attack is to suddenly drop down from the ceiling and swing its caged body around to hit you. You have your best window to attack the boss when it drops down from the ceiling. As the fight progresses and more ceiling tiles fall, you will be able to track the boss more easily since you can see it moving around in the ceiling. You can also take a few shots to get some damage off before it drops down but I suggest holding onto the ammo.

While you can do damage by attacking any part of the boss, you should try and target its body parts that are exposed and outside its cage which include the legs and arms that they are using to hold onto the ceiling. Shooting its arm while it hangs from the ceiling will cause the boss to lose its grip and drop to the ground. Use your Handgun to do this and then perform melee attacks on the stunned enemy to get some good damage while saving your

As Flesh Lip takes more and more damage, the cage around its body will start to break and fall away. Eventually, the entirety of the cage will fall away and the frame will extend to become long legs that become the primary mode of transportation and attack. Now on the ground, Flesh Lip has several swinging attacks that include a horizontal swipe of its legs which have incredible range and damage so watch out. It also has a series of slam attacks where it will slash its front legs downward in quick succession while moving forward. The boss can also let out a powerful roar that will stagger James for a short time.

You can definitely fight the boss with just a melee weapon if you’re confident with your ability to dodge its attacks but the best way to approach this battle is to stay at a distance. With its cage now gone, you can shoot its weak body much easier. Just be aware that Flesh Lip has a forward charge attack where it quickly slides towards you to stab you if you are far away. So as you try to keep some space between yourself and the boss, just keep an eye open for this quick-moving attack.

Once you do enough damage, Flesh Lip will fall over. During a cutscene, a second Flesh Lip will grab James from the ceiling and bring him to the Otherworld version of Brookhaven Hospital. This concludes the Flesh Lip Boss Fight as well as the normal Brookhaven Hospital section of Silent Hill 2 Remake. Defeating Flesh Lip also unlocks the “Nightmare Fuel” Trophy and Achievement.

You now know how to beat the Flesh Lip Boss Fight in Silent Hill 2 Remake. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill 2 Remake as well as other great games in the future.