Silent Hill 2 Remake: All Seems in Order Trophy Guide

Silent Hill 2 Remake has many references and connections to not just the original Silent Hill 2 but also several other games in the iconic horror franchise. One of these references can be found in Jacks Inn. Room 106 is one of the few rooms that can be entered when you visit the Inn and for good reason. This is the room that Detective Cartland and Heather stay at in Silent Hill 3, with the detective’s hat even seen resting on a chair. While this is a nice easter egg, the room hides a secret that can be uncovered if you visit this location during a specific point in the game. Doing this will also unlock the “All Seems in Order” Trophy and Achievement so completionists will want to know how to uncover this room’s secrets. This guide will show players how to get the All Seems in Order Achievement and Trophy in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

More Silent Hill 2 Remake Guides

How to Unlock the All Seems in Order Trophy in Silent Hill 2 Remake

To get the All Seems in Order Trophy and Achievement, you will need to progress through the game until you complete the Otherworld version of Brookhaven Hospital. After leaving the hospital, you will need to explore the streets of Silent Hill while in the Otherworld. Head to Rosewater Park and meet with Angela. After the cutscene with her concludes and you get the Historical Society Key, you will be able to exit Rosewater Park. Jacks Inn is found outside the park just like it was when you came through this area earlier in the game.

Go to the Inn and look for Room 106 in the southwest corner of the area. Head inside to find the room has changed from your earlier visit. Not only is the TV on and displaying static but the wallpaper behind the bed has been torn. You can now see the symbol of The Order, the cult that resides in the town of Silent Hill and who plays a massive part in the other Silent Hill games especially Silent Hill 3 which Room 106 is a reference to. Walk up to the symbol and interact with it to unlock the “All Seems in Order” Trophy and Achievement.

You can now unlock the All Seems in Order Trophy in Silent Hill 2 Remake. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill 2 Remake as well as other great games in the future.