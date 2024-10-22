Silent Hill 2 Remake: Toluca Prison Witness Room Generator Puzzle Guide

The Toluca Prison is one of the most unsettling areas in Silent Hill 2 Remake and a major reason is the several execution-inspired puzzles that need to be solved. One of these puzzles is figuring out how to properly power a generator in the Witness Room to overcharge an electric chair. Figuring out how to turn on all the switches can be a challenge, but we here at Gameranx have got you covered. This guide will show players how to solve the Toluca Prison Witness Room Generator in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

More Silent Hill 2 Remake Guides

Full Achievement and Trophy List | How Long Is Silent Hill 2 Remake? | Chained Box Puzzle Guide | All Trick or Treat Elevator Quiz Answers | Pharmacy Decorative Box Code | All Seems in Order Trophy Guide | Bug Room Code

How to Solve the Toluca Prison Witness Room Generator in Silent Hill 2 Remake

The Witness Room Generator Puzzle is found in the Serpent Section of the 1st Floor in Toluca Prison. This area is found behind the locked Headless Serpent door in the Prison’s 1st Floor Main Section. Make sure you get the Heaviest Weight from the Chapel of the Prison because you’ll need it to unlock the door.

You can open this door by going to the Weights and Scales Puzzle located in the Yard at the northeast corner of the Main Section. To open the Headless Serpent door, you will need to balance the scales to get the dial on the Serpent icon. To do this, place the Starting Weight which is already on the podium on the left scale, and then put the Heaviest Weight on the right scale.

The Headless Serpent door is found next to the A6 cell in Block A. Go through this door to find the Serpent Section which includes the Witness Room and the Generator Puzzle.

Go down the hallway behind the Serpent door and through the Guard Room to enter E Block. Go to the left half of this cell block and then go through the door next to cell E10. Pass through the room to enter the Witness Room. There is a window and door that lead to the Death Chamber with the generator found to the left of the door.

The Generator has several switches that provide power to the electric chair in the Death Chamber. Your job is to get all the switches in the upward position and get the needle to cross into the red part of the power gauge. Flipping some switches will also move other switches, so you will need to press these switches in a specific order. The number of switches and the order they must be flipped is different depending on the Puzzle Difficulty with there being 5 switches on Light, 6 on Standard, and 7 on Hard. Here is the order in which you must hit the switches with the numbers corresponding to the switches going from left to right.

Light Difficulty: 4-5-2-1-3

Standard Difficulty: 6-4-5-1-3-2

Hard Difficulty: 4-5-2-1-3-6-7

When all the switches are up, pull the power switch on the right side of the generator to turn on the electric chair. This will overcharge the generator and will not only open the Death Chamber door but also all of the cells in the block, allowing you to explore more of the Serpent Section of the prison.

You can now solve the Witness Room Generator Puzzle in the Toluca Prison area of Silent Hill 2 Remake. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill 2 Remake as well as other great games in the future.