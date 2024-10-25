Maria is really the only character that, least on the surface, stands by James’ side the most in Silent Hill 2 Remake though there is a haunting feeling that surrounds her. For such an integral character to both the game’s story and its themes, of course, she gets her own ending. Just like the original game, The “Maria” is one of the 3 endings that can be unlocked in a regular New Game playthrough but figuring out how to get this ending isn’t exactly straightforward. For players that want to runaway from this town with the woman of James’ dreams, here is how it’s done! This guide will show players how to get the Maria Ending in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

How to Get the “Maria” Ending in Silent Hill 2 Remake

Like the original game, there are subtle choices that the player makes during gameplay that will be added to a secret tally working in the background to see which of the 3 base game playthroughs you unlock. Each of these actions reflects the theme of their ending. This means that you should also do your best to avoid actions that push you toward other endings to make it easier to get the ending you want.

To get Maria, you must perform actions that show James cares for Maria and not about Mary. Doing this requires you to spend a lot of time with her but since she is isolated to limited sections, you will also make sure you avoid actions that will lead to either the “Leave” or “In Water” Endings.

Here is a breakdown of things you can do to help you get the Maria Ending:

Never interact with any of the Personal Items in your Inventory. This includes the Photo of Mary, Mary’s Letter, the Handkerchief, and Angela’s Knife. These items will push you toward the other endings so just pretend they don’t exist.

Blame The Woman at the end of the Wood Side Apartments Coin Cabinet Puzzle.

When Maria is with you, make sure to spend time with her. Don’t rush down the critical path and do what you can to get some extra dialogue with her.

Make sure you protect Maria and don’t let her take damage.

Stay close to Maria. Don’t go into areas without her and unlock doors that separate her and James as quickly as possible.

After meeting her in Rosewater Park. Go to Jack’s Inn and break into Room 108. Make sure you unlock the door and let Maria inside. After breaking down the wall and going into Room 107, go back to 108 to find Maria with her outfit from the original game. Make sure you complement the outfit when prompted to.

After unlocking the gate at Jack’s Inn, go across the street to find the Baldwin Mansion, the central location of Maria’s scenario in the original game. Get close to the building to get her to express some dialogue. Listen to all of it.

Interact with all the items you can in Heaven’s Night.

When she becomes sick in Brookhaven Hospital, exhausts all the dialogue before exploring the area. As you get Bracelets for the Brookhaven Hospital Director’s Office Hand Puzzle, return to her room and visit her after each Bracelet. Also, check on her before going to the roof.

After meeting with Maria in the Labyrinth, exhaust all the dialogue with her before heading deeper into the area. After completing each zone that the giant cube takes you to, visit her.

There are two moments near the end of the game where there are items that represent Maria and Mary. The Ripe and Rotten Apple used during the Lakeview Hotel Mirror Puzzle and the Scarlet and Rust-Colored Egg found after defeating the Dual Pyramid Heads Boss Fight. Since Maria is the idealized version of Mary, she is represented by the Ripe and Scarlet items so use these items.

After the Dual Pyramid Head battle, Run through the long hallway as quickly as possible. Get to the end of the hall before Mary’s dialogue finishes to skip the rest of it and show James no longer cares for her.

Doing all of this will get you the Maria Ending after defeating the Final Boss Fight which now takes the form of Mary instead of Maria. With his wife now behind him, James attempts to leave Silent Hill with Maria. As the two approach his car, she begins to cough.

You can now get the Maria Ending in Silent Hill 2 Remake. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill 2 Remake as well as other great games in the future.