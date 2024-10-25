Silent Hill 2 Remake: How to Get the Chainsaw

There are a ton of conventional weapons that you discover in Silent Hill 2 Remake like the multiple guns you add to your arsenal. Even the improvised weapons like the wooden board and steel pipe are pretty straightforward. But there is one secret weapon that can rip and tear through any opposition: The Chainsaw. Allow me to show you how to get this incredible special weapon! This guide will show players how to get the Chainsaw weapon in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

More Silent Hill 2 Remake Guides

How to Get the Chainsaw in Silent Hill 2 Remake

The Chainsaw is actually a weapon that can’t be found on a first playthrough or New Game save. This weapon is exclusive to New Game+ which becomes available after beating the game for the first time. This can be any of the game’s multiple endings. To start a New Game+ playthrough, simply press “New Game” on the main menu and toggle on “New Game+” in the Game Mode option. This mode gives you access to new filters, endings, and items, including the Chainsaw.

The Chainsaw weapon is found very early in New Game+. In fact, it is the first weapon you will come across. Make your way past the Graveyard where you first meet Angela and head into Silent Hill Ranch. Once inside the Ranch, stick to the right side of the path. Across from the ranch’s sign, you’ll find the Chainsaw stuck into some logs. Interact with the Chainsaw to equip it. This powerful melee weapon does devastating damage and can take down just about any enemy in a single blow. It even comes with a few unique idle animations as well! Picking up the Chainsaw will also unlock the “Lumberjack” Trophy and Achievement.

You now know where to find the secret Chainsaw weapon in Silent Hill 2 Remake.