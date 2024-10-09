Silent Hill 2: How To Get All Guns & Special Weapons

There aren’t a lot of weapons in the Silent Hill 2 Remake but you’ll need them all if you want to survive all the horrors this twisted town throws at you. Weapons like the Handgun, Shotgun and Hunting Rifle are technically optional and can be missed — if you progress too far, you may not be able to go back to get them. Even if you’re just curious and waiting to see when these weapons unlocked, we’ve got locations and solutions for every weapon in the game. And that includes a very special super weapon you can grab in NG+.

For more secrets and solutions, check out our Silent Hill 2 guide covering how to solve every number code puzzle in the game. For more in-depth guides, check out how to get the Handgun or how to solve the Grand Market puzzle door.

How To Get The Wooden Board & Pipe

The Wooden Board is the first melee weapon you’ll unlock in the Silent Hill 2 Remake. This basic weapon can be used to attack enemies, smash glass and break through weak walls. Later you’ll swap out the Wooden Board for the Pipe — and both are earned automatically early in the game.

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

Wooden Board : The first melee weapon is found while exploring the abandoned house before reaching the streets of Silent Hill.

: The first melee weapon is found while exploring the abandoned house before reaching the streets of Silent Hill. Pipe: The Pipe is earned after completing the Apartments and meeting Maria. With Maria, James will automatically collect the Pipe before the pair reach the Strip Club or the Park.

The Pipe is a permanent replacement for the Wooden Board — it is a stronger melee weapon. It works exactly like the Wooden Board. When you’re not aiming, James will automatically attack with the melee weapon.

How To Get The Handgun

The Handgun is the first firearm you’ll unlock in the game and isn’t found until you’ve passed through a horde of enemies in the Apartments.

Handgun : Found in Blue Creek Apartments in Apartment 217 . You’ll find it in a red shopping cart. It is found after solving the Coin Puzzle in the first apartment building area.

: Found in Blue Creek Apartments in . You’ll find it in a red shopping cart. It is found after solving the Coin Puzzle in the first apartment building area. To access this apartment, collect the 2F Hallway Key from the east passage in the Apartments 1F.

The Handgun holds 10 rounds in the chamber. You’ll typically find 2-3 bullets per box early in the game. Later you’ll find 6-8 bullets per ammo box as the game gets more difficult. At this stage, save the Handgun as a last resort weapon and save your ammo. Very useful for taking out Mannequins or defeating enemies when they appear in groups.

How To Get The Shotgun

The powerful Shotgun can take out enemies like the Nurses in a single shot. The Shotgun is found later in the Brookhaven Hospital.

Shotgun : Progress to Brookhaven Hospital 2F . Reach the northwest side of the second floor — from the stairs, enter the 2F Women’s Locker Room .

: Progress to . Reach the northwest side of the second floor — from the stairs, enter the . There’s a teddy bear with the Bent Needle for a separate puzzle. Look in the open locker nearby to collect the shotgun.

The Shotgun is technically an optional weapon — but you’re most likely going to find it. The Shotgun doesn’t require any puzzles to grab, and it can be collected any time before reaching the Hospital Otherworld.

How To Get The Hunting Rifle

The most powerful firearm in Silent Hill 2 is the Hunting Rifle — an accurate single-shot weapon with very limited ammo and long wait time between shots. You’ll earn this weapon in the third major area of the game.

Hunting Rifle : Found in the Toluca Prison Armory 1F — it is locked behind gun cabinet. To unlock it, you’ll need to acquire the Armory Key .

: Found in the — it is locked behind gun cabinet. To unlock it, you’ll need to acquire the . Progress in the armory to reach the Witness Checkpoint and complete the puzzle in the Serpent Section of the prison. The Armory Key is located in the room to the south of the checkpoint room on the map.

After collecting the key, return to the Armory to gain this powerful ranged weapon. The Rifle is extremely accurate but unwieldy — it will take down some enemies in a single shot, but ammo is rare and valuable. You’ll need to carefully line up shots before using it.

How To Get The Chainsaw

The best weapon might be the Chainsaw. This handheld superweapon will decimate enemies on your second playthrough — it’s only available in NG+. After completing the main story, you’ll unlock the option to restart in New Game Plus. This starts you at the beginning of the game.

Chainsaw : After starting NG+ , progress past the Graveyard to the Silent Hill Ranch area.

: After starting , progress past the Graveyard to the area. Past the sign for Silent Hill Ranch you’ll reach a lumberyard. The Chainsaw will be loudly buzzing in the background.

The Chainsaw is the most powerful melee weapon and makes replaying so much easier. If you want to replay without using guns, the Chainsaw makes a melee-only run easy.

That’s all the weapons in Silent Hill 2 Remake — weapons like the Great Knife and the unlockable Hyper Spray haven’t been unlocked yet in the remake. If these items ever become unlockable, we’ll add them to the guide here. Check back soon!